Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - 2022-2041 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Engine OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Demand Forecast through 2041" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Airbus' launch of the A350F freighter program in 2021 has come as a much needed boost for Rolls Royce which has been struggling owing to its complete absence from the narrow body aircraft market which has been faring much better following the recovery from pandemic as against the wide body market.

Clearance from the FAA is likely to pave the way for restart of 787 deliveries auguring well for GE and Rolls Royce. The battle of the engines in the narrow body market between CFM's LEAP vs. Pratt & Whitney's GTF is likely to be intense once again going forward with improving order intake scenario and likely production ramp-ups across Airbus & Boeing in 2023.

However, the biggest, upcoming growth opportunity is going to be Boeing's NSA which will most likely be a single aisle aircraft targeted at taking on Airbus' A321LR/XLR right in the middle of the market and will fill the void in Boeing's product portfolio as a replacement for the 757.

Boeing is likely to launch this NSA during the second half of the current decade with a three-way battle likely to be fought fiercely between the triad of engine suppliers, namely, CFM with its open fan RISE program, Rolls Royce's Ultrafan and Pratt & Whitney's evolved GTF to power Boeing's latest scratch-up aircraft program which is likely to make its entry into service by 2035

Market Outlook: Trends & Challenges

The long-term industry fundamentals, however, remain robust and firmly in place with forecasts for strong tailwinds to prevail in form of deliveries of around 40,000+ new airplanes by the industry projected over the next two decades.

Additionally, aviation needs to go green and absolutely carbon-neutral by 2050 by focusing on sustainability and switching to sustainable power sources, with Electric and Hydrogen-powered airplanes likely to rule the skies as well as the future, complemented by Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) powered traditional airplanes operating with conventional aviation turbofan engines

However, these monumental shifts will entail massive & radical technological leaps along with equally humungous developmental challenges in virtually uncharted territories led by the engine OEMs and backed by deep R&D budgets, policy incentives & support as well as commitments.

Commercial Aviation industrial base will also have to tackle huge production capacity shortfalls and logistical challenges on the SAF front which need to be scaled up rapidly in production levels from their current availability levels of mere 1% of the global demand for aviation fuels to substantial levels while maintaining a manageable economic & price equation with their conventional, fossil fuel counterparts.

GE's development of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric propulsion system under NASA's EPFD program for single aisle airliners, CFM International's ongoing collaboration with Airbus for the development of a hydrogen-based propulsion system by 2035 and CFM's RISE & Rolls Royce's next generation Ultrafan programs, promising substantial reduction in carbon emissions as compared to the current generation engines, are encouraging signs & much needed stepping stones auguring well for the future

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1

Section 1: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Backdrop & Overview

1.1 Introduction & Market Overview

1.2 Global Aviation Gas Turbine Engines Market - Key Segments

1.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market

1.4 Market Size - Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines - in Units & Value

1.5 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Fleet - Distribution by Engine Manufacturers

1.6 Global Commercial Jet Aircraft Fleet - Share of Engine Manufacturers

1.7 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Key Drivers

Section 2: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market: Competitive Landscape

2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Competitive Landscape

2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Market Shares for Engine OEMs - In Units & Value

2.3 Market Shares for Engine OEMs across Narrow Body Aircraft Segment

2.4 Market Shares for Engine OEMs across Wide Body Aircraft Segment

2.5 Market Shares for Engine Manufacturers - Regional Aircraft Segment

2.6 Market Shares for Engine Manufacturers across key Aircraft Programs - In Units

Engine Deliveries Share

Backlog Share

2.7 Market Shares for Engine Manufacturers for Key Geographic Regions

Part 2

Analysis on Top 4 Engine Manufacturers - Commercial Aircraft Turbofans -

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls Royce

Safran (CFM International)

Section 3: Business Structure & Snapshot - On Top 4 Engine OEMs

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio - Major Engine Families, Presence on Aircraft Programs and Key Competitors

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure

Section 4: Financial Performance Snapshot -Charts & Analysis for each Company:

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

Section 5: Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Top 4 Engine Manufacturers

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section 6: Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each Engine Manufacturer

Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Part 3

Section 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis -

Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 8: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - 2022-2041

10.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector

10.2 Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2022-2041

10.3 Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Aircrafts through 2041 across Segments -

10.3.1 Narrowbodies

10.3.2 Widebodies

10.3.3 Regional Jets

10.4 Demand Growth Projections for Aviation Turbofan Engines: 2022-2041

10.4.1 Engines Demand Forecasts - In Units

10.4.2 Value of Projected Engines sales over the forecast period - In Value Terms

10.5 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Delivery Projections for Market Segments - In Units and Value - Through 2041

10.5.1 Narrowbody

10.5.2 Widebody

10.5.3 Regional Jets

10.6 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Delivery Forecasts by Thrust Class - In Units and Value - Through 2041

10.6.1 Low Thrust

10.6.2 Medium Thrust

10.6.3 High Thrust

10.7 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Delivery Forecasts for Key Geographic Regions - Through 2041 - In Units and Value

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcm9b6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets