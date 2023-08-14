Global Commercial Amino Acids Industry Report 2023-2028: Lysine and Methionine Drive Amino Acids Market Amidst Record-High Livestock Population

14 Aug, 2023, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Amino Acids Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for amino acids is on a steady growth trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.
While individual amino acids show significant variations in growth, the animal feed supplements market stands as the largest category for amino acids. This comprehensive report delves into the properties of the 20 essential amino acids defined in the genetic code, their current and future uses, technological aspects, and the key manufacturers involved.
With steady growth opportunities in feed and food applications, the demand for amino acids is expected to rise further, driven by population growth and an overall improvement in the global standard of living. These versatile amino acids play vital roles in diverse fields such as food, animal feeds, cosmetics, medicines and biotechnology, and even find application in some industrial sectors, making them integral components of numerous industries.
The most significant current applications in terms of value are observed in animal feed and human food sectors, shaping the global amino acids market landscape. Rapid increases will occur as new separation and purification techniques come online for other essential amino acids, as seen with threonine and tryptophan in the past two years, both of which are now bulk-produced commercial animal feeds with falling prices.
Lysine and methionine are the two amino acids widely used to enhance the nutritional value of the protein found in animal feeds. Demand for these two products will remain steady despite new production facilities since livestock populations remain near record high level, due in part to increasing consumption by a growing population. The desire for leaner meats and the introduction of repartitioning agents that cause animals to develop more lean muscle instead of fat are raising demand for lysine and methionine.
Threonine and tryptophan are currently produced in commercial quantities for animal feed. Other essential amino acids, including valine, isoleucine and leucine, will be produced as commercial feed additives in the coming years as new production methods are developed.
The four amino acids used as food flavoring agents accounted for a market value of $8.4 billion globally in 2022. A projected 5% compound annual growth rate through 2028 is tied to the production and use of the sweetener aspartame. Aspartame has experienced significant negative press and is losing market share to new low-calorie sweeteners such as Splenda, but it is still widely used. Aspartic acid use will also grow as an additive to detergents
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Highlights of the current and upcoming potential for three commercial amino acid markets, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global amino acid market, and its corresponding market share analysis based on the type of product (amino acid), application, and region
- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)
- A look at the major growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in the commercial amino acids markets, recent developments, strategic alliances, and competitive benchmarking
- Patent review and new developments, R&D activities, recent industry structure, and current state of the market for bio-based commercial amino acids
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players in the market, including Ajinomoto, Balchem, CJ Corp., Fufeng Group Ltd. and Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- What's New in this Update?
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Commercial Interests
- Feed Fortification
- Food Flavoring Agents
- Specialty Uses
- Dietary Needs
- Biologic Value of Amino Acid Mixtures
- Recommended Daily Allowance
- Amino Acid Metabolism
- Properties
- Chemical Structure
- Isolation and Analysis
- Microbiological Assay
- Chromatographic Separation
- Production Technology
- Extraction
- Fermentation
- Microbiological Processes
- Chemical D Synthesis
- Enzymatic Conversion
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Regulations
- Federal Drug Administration
- U.S. Pharmacopoeia
- Dietary Supplement and Non-Prescription Drug Consumer Protection Act
Chapter 4 Recent Trends and Technology Advances
- Hydroxy Amino Acids
- Biotechnology Methods to Manufacture Amino Acids
- Dry Form of Lysine is Being Phase Out
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19
- Impact of Covid-19 on Amino Acids Supply Chain
- National Lockdowns
- Reduced Labor Availability
- Increased Waiting Time
- Customer Preferences
- The Rise of Social Media During the Pandemic
- Impact on Social Events
- Rumors Affected the Consumption of Meat
- Food Security
Chapter 6 Amino Acid Market by Products
- Major Manufacturers
- Methionine
- Methionine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Methionine Product Types and Comparative Nutritional Values
- Global Methionine Market
- Methionine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Price of Methionine
- Lysine
- Global Lysine Market
- Lysine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Pricing
- Threonine
- Threonine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Global Threonine Market
- Threonine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Threonine Pricing
- Tryptophan
- Tryptophan Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Tryptophan Regulations
- Tryptophan Health Applications
- Tryptophan as a Fat Fighter
- Global Tryptophan Market
- Tryptophan Capacity
- Pricing
- Phenylalanine
- Phenylalanine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Pharmaceutical Uses of Phenylalanine
- Global Phenylalanine Market
- Phenylalanine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Phenylalanine Pricing
- Glutamic Acid
- Glutamic Acid Production Technology
- Glutamic Acid Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Msg Regulation
- Global Glutamic Acid Market
- Glutamic Acid Capacity and Manufacturers
- Pricing
- Cysteine
- Cysteine/Cystine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Cysteine and Nutraceuticals
- Cysteine/Cystine Production Technology
- Global Cysteine/Cystine Market
- Cysteine/Cystine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Cysteine Pricing
- Aspartic Acid
- Aspartic Acid Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Aspartic Acid Copolymers
- Aspartic Acid Production Technology
- Global Aspartic Acid Market
- Aspartic Acid Capacity and Manufacturers
- Aspartic Acid Pricing
- Glycine
- Glycine Applications
- Global Glycine Market
- Glycine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Glycine Pricing
- Alanine
- Alanine Production Technology
- Alanine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Global Alanine Market
- Alanine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Alanine Pricing
- Arginine
- Applications
- Global Arginine Market
- Arginine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Arginine Pricing
- Proline
- Proline Technology
- Global Proline Market
- Proline Capacity and Manufacturers
- Proline Pricing
- Leucine
- Leucine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Leucine Production Technology
- Global Leucine Market
- Leucine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Leucine Pricing
- Valine
- Valine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Valine Production Technology
- Global Valine Market
- Valine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Valine Pricing
- Tyrosine
- Tyrosine Applications and Consumption Patterns
- Tyrosine Production Technology
- Global Tyrosine Market
- Tyrosine Capacity and Manufacturers
- Tyrosine Pricing
- Other Amino Acids
- Isoleucine
- Serine
- Asparagine
- Glutamine
- Histidine
Chapter 7 Amino Acids Market by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- China and Feed
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latam
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latam
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Amino Acids Market by Application
- Animal Feed Applications
- Animal Feed Supplements
- Phase Feeding
- Animal Feed Regulations
- International Regulations
- Typical Animal Feed Product
- Complete Protein Sources
- New Amino Acid-Based Feed Products
- Poultry Feeds
- Swine Feeds
- Amino Acid Research and Animal Nutrition
- Technical Factors
- Animal By-Products
- Dairy and Beef Cattle Feeds
- Sheep Feeds
- Aquaculture
- Pet Foods
- Food Flavoring and Food Additive Applications
- Global Market for Food Flavorings
- Specialty Applications
- Pharmaceutical Products
- Chemical Intermediates
- Cosmetics and Amino Acids
- Photography and Amino Acids
- Detergent and Amino Acids
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Adm
- Balchem Corp.
- China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.
- Cj Corp.
- Daesang Corp.
- Evonik Degussa Corp.
- Fufeng Group Ltd.
- Global Biochem Technology Group
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Kyowa Hakko Bio
- Novus International Inc.
- Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.
- Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co. Ltd.
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Vedan International Ltd.
- Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd.
Share this article