Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Report, 2022 and 2023-2030 - Simulator Manufacturers Expanding into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities

Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation, valued at US$5.4 Billion in 2022, is set to achieve remarkable growth. Projections indicate a robust expansion, with the market expected to reach a substantial US$7.6 Billion by 2030, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

A comprehensive report has been released, shedding light on this soaring industry. The report delves into influencer market insights and meticulously examines the trajectory of the global commercial and military flight simulation market. It begins by providing an introduction to flight simulation, offering a historical perspective and a thorough discussion of the current market scenario and future outlook.

One of the key segments analyzed in the report is Flight Training Devices (FTD). It is projected to demonstrate significant growth, with an estimated CAGR of 5%, reaching an impressive US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Flight Mission Simulators (FMS) segment is poised to expand at a robust 4.6% CAGR over the next 8 years.

The report underscores the paramount importance of flight training devices (FTD) and full flight simulators within the market. It provides valuable insights into the development phases of full flight simulators and highlights the surging demand for flight training services. Furthermore, the competitive landscape is thoroughly explored, with a special focus on the pivotal role of strategic alliances and collaborations as key competitive factors. Leading industry players such as L3Harris and CAE dominate the military simulators market.

Notably, the report offers vital information on the global key competitors, mapping their market share and categorizing their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial on a global scale. Finally, the report addresses the potential impact of COVID-19 and a looming global recession on the flight simulation market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$734.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)

Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market

Pilot Outlook: Number of Pilots for Years 2018E & 2030P

Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector Aviation Sector

Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators

Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market

Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion: 2019

New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors

Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators

Technology Advancements Instigate Robust Market Momentum

Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models

Select Technology Innovations

A Note on Importance of Flight Simulator Evaluation

Aviation Training Devices - A Review

Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity

Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities

