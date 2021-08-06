FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 17; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 2487 Companies: 72 - Players covered include Advanced Optimization Systems, Inc.; AIMS Int'l Ltd.; Awery Aviation Solutions; Fujitsu Limited; Hitit Computer Services; IBS Software Services; ISA; Jeppesen; Leon Software sp. z o.o. sp.k.; Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG; Maureva Ltd.; PDC A/S; Sabre Airline Solutions. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Core Systems, Additional Systems) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2024

Commercial aviation crew management software provides various solutions for crew management functions such as crew planning, training, rostering, pairing and servicing. Using advanced mathematical algorithms, the crew management systems can optimize operational efficiency of airline crew to ensure compliance with regulatory specifications as well as contractual obligations. Software makes use of advanced programming to improve crew utilization, and enables easy monitoring of various aspects such as fatigue management, standby requirements, rostering and tracking. The ability to control all such parameters has the potential to considerably improve operational efficiency and save costs. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software, accounting for an estimated 38.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$580.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is driven primarily by the rapid growth of the aviation industry. The rise in number of commercial airlines in operation, increase in number of flight trips being undertaken, rise in air passenger traffic, and the need to make efficient use of staff are driving commercial airlines to adopt CMS solutions. The advent of new aircraft with zero crash risk and zero error rates continue to drive growth. The growing number of workforce in aviation industry and the need for efficient management of available crew is enhancing the importance of crew management. The constant increase in the number of low-cost long-haul flights being operated across the world are further enhancing the importance of crew management software solutions. One of the notable trends affecting the market is the emergence of mobile-based applications, due to the increasing proliferation of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The rising IT budgetary allocations of airlines amidst the growing need for efficient flight and crew management systems continues to fuel growth in the US market. In Europe, growing air traffic and fast paced technology advancements are spurring market growth. In Asia-Pacific region, the rapid rise in passenger traffic and the growing number of new aircraft in operation are driving airlines to deploy advanced software solutions for efficient crew management solutions. More

