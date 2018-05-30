Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market Report 2018

The Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the period 2018-2022.



Global commercial beverage blender market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new units of commercial beverage blenders to various foodservice establishments.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the expansion in the number of end-users offering blended beverages. The growing market for blended beverages among consumers in different regions is encouraging foodservice establishments to expand their presence.



One trend affecting this market is the growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with noiseless operation. The reduction in noise levels offers a better consumer experience in foodservice establishments.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the growing market for used, second-hand commercial beverage blenders. Some end-users in the foodservice segment with plans to invest in commercial beverage blenders prefer to purchase pre-used commercial beverage blenders, which offer good performance, this enables end-users to save on the cost of purchasing expensive equipment.



Key vendors

Blendtec

Hamilton Beach Brands

JTC Electronics

Sammic

Vita-Mix Corporation

Waring

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTROL TYPE

Segmentation by control type

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTAINER MATERIAL

Segmentation by container material

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Juice bars, clubs, and pubs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Commercial beverage blender market in the Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial beverage blender market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial beverage blender market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with noiseless operation

Commercial beverage blenders with patented systems gaining popularity

Inclination toward commercial beverage blenders with improved control features

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Blendtec

Hamilton Beach Brands

JTC Electronics

Sammic

Vita-Mix Corporation

Waring

PART 17: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ds9b8c/global_commercial?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-beverage-blender-market-report-2018-300656638.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

