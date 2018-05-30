Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the period 2018-2022.
Global commercial beverage blender market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of new units of commercial beverage blenders to various foodservice establishments.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the expansion in the number of end-users offering blended beverages. The growing market for blended beverages among consumers in different regions is encouraging foodservice establishments to expand their presence.
One trend affecting this market is the growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with noiseless operation. The reduction in noise levels offers a better consumer experience in foodservice establishments.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the growing market for used, second-hand commercial beverage blenders. Some end-users in the foodservice segment with plans to invest in commercial beverage blenders prefer to purchase pre-used commercial beverage blenders, which offer good performance, this enables end-users to save on the cost of purchasing expensive equipment.
Key vendors
- Blendtec
- Hamilton Beach Brands
- JTC Electronics
- Sammic
- Vita-Mix Corporation
- Waring
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTROL TYPE
- Segmentation by control type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTAINER MATERIAL
- Segmentation by container material
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Juice bars, clubs, and pubs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Commercial beverage blender market in the Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial beverage blender market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial beverage blender market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing preference for commercial beverage blenders with noiseless operation
- Commercial beverage blenders with patented systems gaining popularity
- Inclination toward commercial beverage blenders with improved control features
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blendtec
- Hamilton Beach Brands
- JTC Electronics
- Sammic
- Vita-Mix Corporation
- Waring
PART 17: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ds9b8c/global_commercial?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-beverage-blender-market-report-2018-300656638.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article