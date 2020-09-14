Global Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market to 2025: Opportunities in Growing Preference For Self-Service, Energy Efficient And IoT-Based Solutions & Preference For Frozen Beverages
Sep 14, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market Report
The commercial beverage dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.
The global commercial beverage dispenser market is one of the fastest-growing products in the commercial kitchen and food service equipment market. The impact of technology, preference for on-the-go solutions, and varietal preferences have supported the growth of the segment over the years. The industry, which witnessed a downfall in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to bounce back in the first half of 2021 with advances and enhancements. North America, APAC, and Europe were prominent markets in 2019.
The global expansion of QSR chains and restaurants has further expanded the usage of dispensers through the upselling concept. The emergence of coworking spaces to reduce the cost and productivity has further stimulated beverage dispensers to be a crucial component. In the busy and active world, self-service machines are highly preferred by consumers to save time and ensure better and consistent services. Dispensers turn out to be profitable and energy-efficient appliances that could potentially replace laborers and prevent additional expenses.
The commercial beverage dispenser market is highly competitive with a significant number of vendors in the landscape. The key players are also eyeing at market expansion strategies to gain a global footprint through mergers and acquisitions. However, differentiation for technology, design, energy efficiency, and IOT embedment are more effective that vendors implement to sustain in the competitive market. As sustainability and eco-friendly products are on the rise, environment-friendly disposable cups can be a major attribute towards the add on features. Similarly, energy efficiency and low power consuming machines are preferred for their cost-cutting advantage.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the commercial beverage dispenser market during the forecast period:
- High Preference for Self Service
- Demand in Energy Efficient and IoT Based Solutions
- Growth in QSR Outlets
- Emergence in Coworking Spaces
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 COVID-19 Impact
7.3 Future Of Beverage Dispensers
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Preference For Self-Service
8.2 Demand For Energy Efficient And IoT-Based Solutions
8.3 Rise In Preference For Frozen Beverages
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growth In QSR Outlets
9.2 Emergence Of Coworking Spaces
9.3 Rise In Ghost Kitchens
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Investments And Operational Costs
10.2 Demand For Fresh And Healthy Beverages
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 End-Users
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 QSR And Restaurants
12.4 Convenience Stores
12.5 Recreation
12.6 Educational And Institutional
12.7 Others
13 Beverage Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Fountain
13.4 Hot
13.5 Cold
13.6 Frozen
13.7 Soft Serve
14 Dispenser Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Countertop
14.4 Drop INS
14.5 Conventional
15 Material
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Stainless Steel
15.4 Plastic
15.5 Glass & Acrylic
16 Technology
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Semi Automatic
16.4 Manual
16.5 Automatic
17 Geography
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Cornelius Inc
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.1.3 Key Strategies
24.1.4 Key Strengths
24.1.5 Key Opportunity
24.2 Frozen Beverage Dispensers
24.3 Lancer Worldwide
24.4 Bunn-O-Matic Corporation
24.5 Electrolux
24.6 Manitowoc Foodservice
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Coke Solutions
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.2 Rosseto
25.3 Godrej
25.4 Changzhou Pilot Electronic Co Ltd
25.5 Follett LLC
25.6 Bras Internazionale S.P.A
25.7 Ali Group
25.8 Middleby
25.9 Animo
25.10 Sureshot Solutions
25.11 Drink Machine Works
25.12 Spaceman USA
25.13 Wilbur Curtis
25.14 Farmer Brothers
25.15 Vollrath
25.16 Pepsico
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5mkzq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets