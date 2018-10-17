Global Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Types: DNA Microarray, Flow Cytometry, Liquid Chromatography, Membrane Filtration, Protein Microarray, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M
- AB Sciex LLC
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Alfa Laval AB
- Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
COMMERCIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY SEPARATION SYSTEMS MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Separation Technologies Drive Biotechnology Industry
Developed Markets Lead the Way while Emerging Markets Promise Growth
DNA Microarrays - Largest & Fastest Growing Segment
Table 1: Global Microarrays Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for Academic/Government, Pharma, and Industrial Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Liquid Chromatography - One of the Leading Biotechnology Separation Technologies
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview
Surging Biopharmaceutical Market Spurs Demand for Bioseparation Systems
Table 2: CDER NME NDAs/BLAs Filings and Approvals: As of November 30, 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals-2017
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015
Evolving Biopharmaceutical Industry Emphasizes on Novel Technologies
Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
Table 3: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Table 5: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market
Table 9: Global Cancer Incidence (2015): Number of New Cancer Cases in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Cancer Mortality (2015): Number of Cancer Related Deaths in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Competition Spurs Renewed Focus on Efficiencies
Growing Orphan Drugs Market Draws Attention towards Manufacturing Flexibility
Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Upstream and Downstream Mismatch Turns Focus towards Innovative Technologies
Protein Separation in Biopharmaceutical Space Assumes Greater Significance
Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of Current Status and Future Prospects
Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017
An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs
Market Potential for Biosimilars - A Case for Substantial Demand for Separation Technologies
Table 11: Global Biosimilars Market in US$ Million for 2015- 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
US Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017
Europe Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017
Patent Expiries Create Opportunities for Biosimilar Manufacturers
Patent Expiries of Major Biologics in the US and Europe
Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future Prospects
Table 12: Biopharmaceutical Products' Pipeline by Therapeutic Category: As of August 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Biopharmaceutical Products' Pipeline by Clinical Phase: As of August 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Biopharmaceutical Cancer Products Pipeline: As of August 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Disposables to Infuse Cost Effectiveness in Biopharmaceutical Production
Single-Use Products Gain Significant Attention
Market Prospects for Single-Use Disposable Technologies
Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process Technique
Innovations in Single-use Systems
Modular Bioprocessing - An Emerging Trend
Leachables and Extractables Trounce Enthusiasm around Disposables
4. SEPARATION TECHNOLOGIES - MARKET ANALYSIS
Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation and Purification Technology
Table 15: Global Chromatography Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques for Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, Thin Layer Chromatography, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Outlook
Ongoing Developments and Innovations Create Strong Demand for Columns
Table 16: Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Industry for Academia, Agriculture, Chemical, Clinical, CROs, Government, Pharma & Biotech, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography
Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention
Clinical Trials - the Largest Market for Pre-packed Disposable Columns
SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention
Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC
Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns
Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography
Precipitation and Crystallization - Techniques with Major Use in Protein Purification
Reversible Precipitation - A Novel Bioseparation Technology
Alternatives to Protein A-based Chromatography to See Significant Adoption
Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing
Microarrays Witness Tremendous Growth
Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion
Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering
Current Approaches to Biochips
Advancements in Biochip Technology
Technological Differentiation in Demand
Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine
Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry
Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare
Need for Alternative Techniques - The Key Drawback
Membrane Separation - A Promising Separation Technology
Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream Purification
Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques
Membrane Filtration Gains Widespread Application in Food Industry
Membrane Separation in Dairy Industry
A Note on Applications of Select Other Membrane Technologies in Dairy Industry
Ultrafiltration - A Widely Used Technique for Mineral Separation from Milk Products
Polymeric Membrane-based Separations Gain Attention in Dairy Sector
Novel Techniques Emerge to Prevent Solubility of Milk Protein Concentrate
Flow Cytometry - A Key Laboratory Analytical Technology
Developing Countries Present Growth Opportunities
Cell-based Flow Cytometry Lead the Pack
Research & Clinical Laboratories - Largest End-Use Segments
A Gist of Major Growth Drivers
Growth Barriers/Key Challenges
Technological Advances Boost Cytometric System Sales
Novel Cytometers Advance Technological Evolution
Mass Cytometry - A New Technology in Flow Cytometry
Microfluidics Take Cell Sorting to a New Level
Flow Cytometer Faces Competition from Alternative Instruments
Increasing Role of Flow Cytometry in Disease Diagnosis
IVD Application Market Set to Rise
Large-Scale Screening Operations - Untapped Domain
Rising Use of Image Flow Cytometry in Clinical Applications
Rising HIV Prevalence Provides Growth Opportunities for POC Flow Cytometry
Centrifugation - A Key Separation Technology in Biopharmaceutical Production
Growing Proteomic Research Drives Demand for Electrophoresis Equipment
Major Application Areas of Electrophoresis Equipment
Table 17: Global Capillary Electrophoresis Equipment Market by Application Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceutical, Bioscience, Chemical, Food/Beverages and Other Application Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Capillary Electrophoresis Gains Prominence
2D Gel Electrophoresis Market Gains Ground
Overview of the 2D Gel Electrophoresis Market
Advent of 2D-DIGE
Factors Driving Growth of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Market
Reconfigured by Technology
Product Innovations Sustain Sales
Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth
Magnetic Separations - An Overview
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biotechnology Separation Systems - An Overview
Flow Cytometry - An Introduction
Flow Cytometers
Fluidics System
Optical System
Electronics System
Application Areas - An Overview
Versatile Use
Clinical Applications
Research Applications
Drug Discovery
Biomedical Research
Fetal Cell Separation
Stem Cell Sorting
Marine Biology and Environmental Sciences
Microbiology
Chromatography: A Popular Separation Technology
Liquid Chromatography - An Overview
General Scheme
Column Chromatography
Chromatography Components
Mobile Phase
Stationary Phase
Advantages and Disadvantages of Different Types of Liquid Chromatography
Membrane Separation
Biochips - Complex Blend of Biochemistry and Electronics
Classification of Biochips
Microarrays
Centrifuges - A Technical Overview
Batch and Semi-Batch Centrifugation
Types of Preparative Centrifuges
Tubular Bowl Centrifuge
Disk Stack Centrifuge
Chamber Bowl
Ultracentrifuge
Decanter Centrifuge
Centrifugal Filter
Electrophoresis
Types of Electrophoresis
Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis
Slab Gel Electrophoresis
Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE)
Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
Capillary Electrophoresis
Advantages of Capillary Electrophoresis Instruments
Enables Sizing of a Piece of DNA Down to a Single Base
Exhibits High Resolution and Fluorescently Labels Multiplexed PCR Products
Allow Rapid Separations Due to Generation of High Voltages
Produces Reliable Analysis Results
Allows Residual Disease Testing of Engraftment Studies of Bone Marrow Transplant
Allows Testing for FLT3 Mutation
Separation Techniques Employed in CE
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Biopharmaceutical Bioseparations Market - A Highly Consolidated Market
Table 18: Leading Players in the Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for 3M, GE Healthcare, Merck, Pall Corp, Sartorius and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Liquid Chromatography Market
Table 19: Leading Players in Global Liquid Chromatography Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
High Level of Fragmentation Typifies Electrophoresis Competitive Landscape
Competitive Scenario in the Global Flow Cytometry Market
6.1 Focus on Select Players
3M (USA)
AB Sciex LLC (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)
Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Flottweg SE (Germany)
Fluidigm Corporation (USA)
GE Healthcare (USA)
Groupe Novasep (France)
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)
Illumina, Inc. (USA)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Pall Corporation (USA)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. (Canada)
Repligen Corporation (USA)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (France)
SEPMAG (Spain)
Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (USA)
Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Novasep Launches BioSC® Pilot
Merck Launches New CellStream™ Benchtop Flow Cytometry System
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Bio-Techne Acquires Quad Technologies
Quad Technologies Enters into Partnership with Sartorius Stedim Biotech
OSAKA SODA to Acquire Chromatography Business of Shiseido China Company
Merck Acquires Natrix Separations
Repligen Enters into Merger with Spectrum
Thermo Fisher Scientific Snaps Up Affymetrix
Repligen Takes Over Atoll
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Type - DNA Microarray, Flow Cytometry, Liquid Chromatography, Membrane Filtration, Protein Microarray and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Type - DNA Microarray, Flow Cytometry, Liquid Chromatography, Membrane Filtration, Protein Microarray and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for DNA Microarray, Flow Cytometry, Liquid Chromatography, Membrane Filtration, Protein Microarray and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
United States: The Largest Biopharmaceutical Market Globally
Table 26: Number of Biologics Approved by the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER): 2007-2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of H1 2018)
Pipeline Biosimilar Products in the US (as of H1 2018)
Impending Patent Expiries Signal Growth Prospects
Table 27: Leading Biopharmaceuticals by Developer, Therapeutic Area, Expiration Date and Revenue (in US$ Billion) for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Trends in Biopharmaceutical Market
Manufacturers Shift Focus to Small Bioreactors
Biosimilar Drug Developers Face Higher Litigation Risks
US Flow Cytometry Market - An Overview
Table 28: US Flow Cytometry Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Industry - Clinical, Industrial and Research (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growth in Protein Electrophoresis Segment to Persist
Factors Influencing Purchasing Decisions in Protein Electrophoresis Equipment Market
Major Factors Influencing Purchasing Decision for Protein Electrophoresis
Key Trends in the US PE Market
Ready-Made Gels Grow at the Expense of Hand-Cast Gels
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: US Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Canada - A Lucrative Biopharmaceutical Industry
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Canadian Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 33: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Japanese Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
European Biopharmaceutical Industry - Select Trends
Funding Challenges Faced by Biopharmaceutical Startups
Healthcare Agencies Looking to Embrace Biosimilars to Cut Healthcare Costs
Slew of Product Approvals Scale Up Market Revenues
Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of H1 2018)
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: European Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: European 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 38: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: French Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 40: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: German Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 42: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Italian Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: UK Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 46: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Spanish Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.6 Russia
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Russia Sets Eyes on Emerging as a Notable Pharmaceutical Industry
Encouragement for Local Manufacturing to Drive Demand
Challenges - Need for Extensive R&D
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Russian Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Asia Set to Emerge as Preferred Outsourcing Destination for Biopharma Manufacturing
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.1 China
Market Analysis
Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Favorable End-use Market Dynamics Drive Demand for Flow Cytometers
Table 57: Flow Cytometry Market in India (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Industry - Clinical Research, Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Factors Affecting the Market
Competitive Landscape in the Indian Flow Cytometry Market
Indian Electrophoresis Market - An Overview
Key Growth Drivers of The Electrophoresis Market
Drug Production Requirements Boost Growth
Competitive Landscape
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Indian Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Increasing Number of Biosimilar Approvals Drives Growth for Biotechnology Separation Systems
Biosimilar Approvals in South Korea (as of H1 2018)
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
Table 62: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Middle East & African Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 64: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Latin American Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 67: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Brazilian Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 69: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51) The United States (27) Canada (1) Japan (4) Europe (16) - France (2) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (1) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646062
