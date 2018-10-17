Global Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems in US$ Million.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646062



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Types: DNA Microarray, Flow Cytometry, Liquid Chromatography, Membrane Filtration, Protein Microarray, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M

- AB Sciex LLC

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Alfa Laval AB

- Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC

- Beckman Coulter, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646062



COMMERCIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY SEPARATION SYSTEMS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Separation Technologies Drive Biotechnology Industry

Developed Markets Lead the Way while Emerging Markets Promise Growth

DNA Microarrays - Largest & Fastest Growing Segment

Table 1: Global Microarrays Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for Academic/Government, Pharma, and Industrial Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Liquid Chromatography - One of the Leading Biotechnology Separation Technologies

Factors Sustaining Market Growth

Factors Restraining Growth





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview

Surging Biopharmaceutical Market Spurs Demand for Bioseparation Systems

Table 2: CDER NME NDAs/BLAs Filings and Approvals: As of November 30, 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals-2017

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015

Evolving Biopharmaceutical Industry Emphasizes on Novel Technologies

Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Table 3: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Table 5: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

Table 9: Global Cancer Incidence (2015): Number of New Cancer Cases in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Cancer Mortality (2015): Number of Cancer Related Deaths in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Competition Spurs Renewed Focus on Efficiencies

Growing Orphan Drugs Market Draws Attention towards Manufacturing Flexibility

Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Upstream and Downstream Mismatch Turns Focus towards Innovative Technologies

Protein Separation in Biopharmaceutical Space Assumes Greater Significance

Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of Current Status and Future Prospects

Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017

An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs

Market Potential for Biosimilars - A Case for Substantial Demand for Separation Technologies

Table 11: Global Biosimilars Market in US$ Million for 2015- 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017

Europe Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017

Patent Expiries Create Opportunities for Biosimilar Manufacturers

Patent Expiries of Major Biologics in the US and Europe

Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future Prospects

Table 12: Biopharmaceutical Products' Pipeline by Therapeutic Category: As of August 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Biopharmaceutical Products' Pipeline by Clinical Phase: As of August 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Biopharmaceutical Cancer Products Pipeline: As of August 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Disposables to Infuse Cost Effectiveness in Biopharmaceutical Production

Single-Use Products Gain Significant Attention

Market Prospects for Single-Use Disposable Technologies

Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process Technique

Innovations in Single-use Systems

Modular Bioprocessing - An Emerging Trend

Leachables and Extractables Trounce Enthusiasm around Disposables





4. SEPARATION TECHNOLOGIES - MARKET ANALYSIS



Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation and Purification Technology

Table 15: Global Chromatography Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Chromatography Techniques for Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, Thin Layer Chromatography, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook

Ongoing Developments and Innovations Create Strong Demand for Columns

Table 16: Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Industry for Academia, Agriculture, Chemical, Clinical, CROs, Government, Pharma & Biotech, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography

Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention

Clinical Trials - the Largest Market for Pre-packed Disposable Columns

SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention

Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC

Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns

Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography

Precipitation and Crystallization - Techniques with Major Use in Protein Purification

Reversible Precipitation - A Novel Bioseparation Technology

Alternatives to Protein A-based Chromatography to See Significant Adoption

Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing

Microarrays Witness Tremendous Growth

Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion

Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering

Current Approaches to Biochips

Advancements in Biochip Technology

Technological Differentiation in Demand

Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine

Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry

Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare

Need for Alternative Techniques - The Key Drawback

Membrane Separation - A Promising Separation Technology

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream Purification

Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques

Membrane Filtration Gains Widespread Application in Food Industry

Membrane Separation in Dairy Industry

A Note on Applications of Select Other Membrane Technologies in Dairy Industry

Ultrafiltration - A Widely Used Technique for Mineral Separation from Milk Products

Polymeric Membrane-based Separations Gain Attention in Dairy Sector

Novel Techniques Emerge to Prevent Solubility of Milk Protein Concentrate

Flow Cytometry - A Key Laboratory Analytical Technology

Developing Countries Present Growth Opportunities

Cell-based Flow Cytometry Lead the Pack

Research & Clinical Laboratories - Largest End-Use Segments

A Gist of Major Growth Drivers

Growth Barriers/Key Challenges

Technological Advances Boost Cytometric System Sales

Novel Cytometers Advance Technological Evolution

Mass Cytometry - A New Technology in Flow Cytometry

Microfluidics Take Cell Sorting to a New Level

Flow Cytometer Faces Competition from Alternative Instruments

Increasing Role of Flow Cytometry in Disease Diagnosis

IVD Application Market Set to Rise

Large-Scale Screening Operations - Untapped Domain

Rising Use of Image Flow Cytometry in Clinical Applications

Rising HIV Prevalence Provides Growth Opportunities for POC Flow Cytometry

Centrifugation - A Key Separation Technology in Biopharmaceutical Production

Growing Proteomic Research Drives Demand for Electrophoresis Equipment

Major Application Areas of Electrophoresis Equipment

Table 17: Global Capillary Electrophoresis Equipment Market by Application Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceutical, Bioscience, Chemical, Food/Beverages and Other Application Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Capillary Electrophoresis Gains Prominence

2D Gel Electrophoresis Market Gains Ground

Overview of the 2D Gel Electrophoresis Market

Advent of 2D-DIGE

Factors Driving Growth of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Market

Reconfigured by Technology

Product Innovations Sustain Sales

Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth

Magnetic Separations - An Overview





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Biotechnology Separation Systems - An Overview

Flow Cytometry - An Introduction

Flow Cytometers

Fluidics System

Optical System

Electronics System

Application Areas - An Overview

Versatile Use

Clinical Applications

Research Applications

Drug Discovery

Biomedical Research

Fetal Cell Separation

Stem Cell Sorting

Marine Biology and Environmental Sciences

Microbiology

Chromatography: A Popular Separation Technology

Liquid Chromatography - An Overview

General Scheme

Column Chromatography

Chromatography Components

Mobile Phase

Stationary Phase

Advantages and Disadvantages of Different Types of Liquid Chromatography

Membrane Separation

Biochips - Complex Blend of Biochemistry and Electronics

Classification of Biochips

Microarrays

Centrifuges - A Technical Overview

Batch and Semi-Batch Centrifugation

Types of Preparative Centrifuges

Tubular Bowl Centrifuge

Disk Stack Centrifuge

Chamber Bowl

Ultracentrifuge

Decanter Centrifuge

Centrifugal Filter

Electrophoresis

Types of Electrophoresis

Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis

Slab Gel Electrophoresis

Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE)

Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Advantages of Capillary Electrophoresis Instruments

Enables Sizing of a Piece of DNA Down to a Single Base

Exhibits High Resolution and Fluorescently Labels Multiplexed PCR Products

Allow Rapid Separations Due to Generation of High Voltages

Produces Reliable Analysis Results

Allows Residual Disease Testing of Engraftment Studies of Bone Marrow Transplant

Allows Testing for FLT3 Mutation

Separation Techniques Employed in CE





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Biopharmaceutical Bioseparations Market - A Highly Consolidated Market

Table 18: Leading Players in the Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for 3M, GE Healthcare, Merck, Pall Corp, Sartorius and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Liquid Chromatography Market

Table 19: Leading Players in Global Liquid Chromatography Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Level of Fragmentation Typifies Electrophoresis Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario in the Global Flow Cytometry Market

6.1 Focus on Select Players

3M (USA)

AB Sciex LLC (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Flottweg SE (Germany)

Fluidigm Corporation (USA)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Groupe Novasep (France)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)

Illumina, Inc. (USA)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Pall Corporation (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. (Canada)

Repligen Corporation (USA)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (France)

SEPMAG (Spain)

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (USA)

Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Novasep Launches BioSC® Pilot

Merck Launches New CellStream™ Benchtop Flow Cytometry System

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Bio-Techne Acquires Quad Technologies

Quad Technologies Enters into Partnership with Sartorius Stedim Biotech

OSAKA SODA to Acquire Chromatography Business of Shiseido China Company

Merck Acquires Natrix Separations

Repligen Enters into Merger with Spectrum

Thermo Fisher Scientific Snaps Up Affymetrix

Repligen Takes Over Atoll





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Type - DNA Microarray, Flow Cytometry, Liquid Chromatography, Membrane Filtration, Protein Microarray and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Type - DNA Microarray, Flow Cytometry, Liquid Chromatography, Membrane Filtration, Protein Microarray and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for DNA Microarray, Flow Cytometry, Liquid Chromatography, Membrane Filtration, Protein Microarray and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

United States: The Largest Biopharmaceutical Market Globally

Table 26: Number of Biologics Approved by the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER): 2007-2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of H1 2018)

Pipeline Biosimilar Products in the US (as of H1 2018)

Impending Patent Expiries Signal Growth Prospects

Table 27: Leading Biopharmaceuticals by Developer, Therapeutic Area, Expiration Date and Revenue (in US$ Billion) for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Trends in Biopharmaceutical Market

Manufacturers Shift Focus to Small Bioreactors

Biosimilar Drug Developers Face Higher Litigation Risks

US Flow Cytometry Market - An Overview

Table 28: US Flow Cytometry Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Industry - Clinical, Industrial and Research (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth in Protein Electrophoresis Segment to Persist

Factors Influencing Purchasing Decisions in Protein Electrophoresis Equipment Market

Major Factors Influencing Purchasing Decision for Protein Electrophoresis

Key Trends in the US PE Market

Ready-Made Gels Grow at the Expense of Hand-Cast Gels

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: US Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Canada - A Lucrative Biopharmaceutical Industry

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Canadian Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 33: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Japanese Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

European Biopharmaceutical Industry - Select Trends

Funding Challenges Faced by Biopharmaceutical Startups

Healthcare Agencies Looking to Embrace Biosimilars to Cut Healthcare Costs

Slew of Product Approvals Scale Up Market Revenues

Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of H1 2018)

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 38: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: French Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 40: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: German Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 42: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Italian Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: UK Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 46: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Spanish Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Russia Sets Eyes on Emerging as a Notable Pharmaceutical Industry

Encouragement for Local Manufacturing to Drive Demand

Challenges - Need for Extensive R&D

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Russian Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Asia Set to Emerge as Preferred Outsourcing Destination for Biopharma Manufacturing

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

Market Analysis

Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Favorable End-use Market Dynamics Drive Demand for Flow Cytometers

Table 57: Flow Cytometry Market in India (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Industry - Clinical Research, Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Factors Affecting the Market

Competitive Landscape in the Indian Flow Cytometry Market

Indian Electrophoresis Market - An Overview

Key Growth Drivers of The Electrophoresis Market

Drug Production Requirements Boost Growth

Competitive Landscape

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Indian Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Increasing Number of Biosimilar Approvals Drives Growth for Biotechnology Separation Systems

Biosimilar Approvals in South Korea (as of H1 2018)

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis

Table 62: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Middle East & African Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 64: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Latin American Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 67: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Brazilian Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 69: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51) The United States (27) Canada (1) Japan (4) Europe (16) - France (2) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (1) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646062



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

