Global Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market to Reach $31 Billion by 2030
Feb 14, 2023, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646062/?utm_source=PRN
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.9% over the period 2022-2030. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Modern segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- 3M Company
- AB Sciex
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Alfa Laval AB
- Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies LLC
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Flottweg SE
- Fluidigm Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- Illumina Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Pall Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.
- Repligen Corporation
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
- Sysmex Partec GmbH
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Separation Technologies Drive Biotechnology Industry
Recent Market Activity
Developed Markets Lead the Way while Emerging Markets Promise
Growth
DNA Microarrays - Largest & Fastest Growing Segment
Liquid Chromatography - One of the Leading Biotechnology
Separation Technologies
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M (USA)
AB Sciex LLC (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)
Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Flottweg SE (Germany)
Fluidigm Corporation (USA)
GE Healthcare (USA)
Groupe Novasep (France)
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)
Illumina, Inc. (USA)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Pall Corporation (USA)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. (Canada)
Repligen Corporation (USA)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (France)
SEPMAG (Spain)
Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (USA)
Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical
Manufacturing
A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview
Surging Biopharmaceutical Market Spurs Demand for Bioseparation
Systems
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2017
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015
Evolving Biopharmaceutical Industry Emphasizes on Novel
Technologies
Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
Aging Population Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Biotechnology Separation
Systems Market
Increasing Competition Spurs Renewed Focus on Efficiencies
Growing Orphan Drugs Market Draws Attention towards
Manufacturing Flexibility
Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical
Manufacturers
Upstream and Downstream Mismatch Turns Focus towards Innovative
Technologies
Protein Separation in Biopharmaceutical Space Assumes Greater
Significance
Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of
Current Status and Future Prospects
Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017
An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs
Market Potential for Biosimilars - A Case for Substantial
Demand for Separation Technologies
US Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017
Europe Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017
Patent Expiries Create Opportunities for Biosimilar Manufacturers
Patent Expiries of Major Biologics in the US and Europe
Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future
Prospects
Disposables to Infuse Cost Effectiveness in Biopharmaceutical
Production
Single-Use Products Gain Significant Attention
Market Prospects for Single-Use Disposable Technologies
Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process
Technique
Innovations in Single-use Systems
Modular Bioprocessing - An Emerging Trend
Leachables and Extractables Trounce Enthusiasm around Disposables
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
