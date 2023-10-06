Global Commercial Boiler Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2028 with 4.11% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Oct, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Boiler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial boiler market is poised for growth, with the market size reaching USD 1.2 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.11% during the period from 2023 to 2028, according to a report by [Publisher].

Energy-Efficient Heating Solutions Drive Market Growth

Commercial boilers, which provide heating in commercial buildings, are witnessing increased adoption due to the growing demand for space heating in commercial spaces. The market is further driven by the rising adoption of energy-efficient solutions and investments in green buildings to reduce carbon emissions. Governments across the globe are taking initiatives to install new commercial boilers and upgrade existing ones. Stringent environmental regulations are also promoting the adoption of modern commercial boiler technologies with improved efficiency and lower emissions.

Key Market Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market segments:

By Fuel Type:

  • Natural Gas
  • Oil
  • Coal
  • Others

By Technology:

  • Condensing
  • Non-Condensing

By Capacity:

  • Less Than 10 MMBtu/Hr
  • 10-50 MMBtu/Hr
  • Others

By End User:

  • Offices
  • Hospitals
  • Educational Institutions
  • Lodging
  • Others

Regional Outlook

The regional analysis indicates:

  • North America, including the United States and Canada, is a significant market for commercial boilers.
  • Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, India, and others are witnessing a surge in demand due to rapid industrialization and construction.
  • Europe, with countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy, is experiencing growth in commercial boiler adoption.
  • Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico, is also contributing to market expansion.
  • The Middle East and Africa present opportunities for market growth.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  1. What was the size of the global commercial boiler market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global commercial boiler market during 2023-2028?
  3. What are the key factors driving the global commercial boiler market?
  4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial boiler market?
  5. What is the breakup of the global commercial boiler market based on the fuel type?
  6. What is the breakup of the global commercial boiler market based on the capacity?
  7. What is the breakup of the global commercial boiler market based on the end user?
  8. What are the key regions in the global commercial boiler market?
  9. Who are the key players/companies in the global commercial boiler market?

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global commercial boiler market include Aerco International Inc. (Watts Water Technologies), Ariston Holding N.V., Cleaver-Brooks Inc., Energy Kinetics Inc., Parker Boiler, PB Heat LLC. (NORITZ Corporation), Slant/Fin Corporation, Superior Boiler Works Inc., The Fulton Companies, Vaillant Group, Weil-McLain (SPX Corporation), and Wolf GmbH (Centrotec SE).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b87v3e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Industrial Hearables Market Achieves $356.6 Million in 2022, Anticipates Soaring to $1.97 Billion by 2028

Global Industrial Hearables Market Achieves $356.6 Million in 2022, Anticipates Soaring to $1.97 Billion by 2028

The "Industrial Hearables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Investments Fueling Growth: Airborne Wind Turbine Market Rises to Meet Renewable Energy Demands by 2030

Investments Fueling Growth: Airborne Wind Turbine Market Rises to Meet Renewable Energy Demands by 2030

The "Airborne Wind Turbine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.