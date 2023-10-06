Global Commercial Boiler Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2028 with 4.11% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Boiler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial boiler market is poised for growth, with the market size reaching USD 1.2 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.11% during the period from 2023 to 2028, according to a report by [Publisher].

Energy-Efficient Heating Solutions Drive Market Growth

Commercial boilers, which provide heating in commercial buildings, are witnessing increased adoption due to the growing demand for space heating in commercial spaces. The market is further driven by the rising adoption of energy-efficient solutions and investments in green buildings to reduce carbon emissions. Governments across the globe are taking initiatives to install new commercial boilers and upgrade existing ones. Stringent environmental regulations are also promoting the adoption of modern commercial boiler technologies with improved efficiency and lower emissions.

Key Market Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market segments:

By Fuel Type:

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Others

By Technology:

Condensing

Non-Condensing

By Capacity:

Less Than 10 MMBtu/Hr

10-50 MMBtu/Hr

Others

By End User:

Offices

Hospitals

Educational Institutions

Lodging

Others

Regional Outlook

The regional analysis indicates:

North America , including the United States and Canada , is a significant market for commercial boilers.

, including and , is a significant market for commercial boilers. Asia-Pacific countries like China , Japan , India , and others are witnessing a surge in demand due to rapid industrialization and construction.

countries like , , , and others are witnessing a surge in demand due to rapid industrialization and construction. Europe , with countries like Germany , France , the United Kingdom , and Italy , is experiencing growth in commercial boiler adoption.

, with countries like , , the , and , is experiencing growth in commercial boiler adoption. Latin America , including Brazil and Mexico , is also contributing to market expansion.

, including and , is also contributing to market expansion. The Middle East and Africa present opportunities for market growth.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global commercial boiler market include Aerco International Inc. (Watts Water Technologies), Ariston Holding N.V., Cleaver-Brooks Inc., Energy Kinetics Inc., Parker Boiler, PB Heat LLC. (NORITZ Corporation), Slant/Fin Corporation, Superior Boiler Works Inc., The Fulton Companies, Vaillant Group, Weil-McLain (SPX Corporation), and Wolf GmbH (Centrotec SE).

