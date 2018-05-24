Global Commercial Conveyor Toaster Market Report 2018-2022

The global commercial conveyor toaster market to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Commercial Conveyor Toaster Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increase in offerings of equipment with better features. With the growing demand for commercial cooking equipment with advanced features, cooking equipment manufacturers are focusing on investing in technological advancements such as touchscreen and USB in commercial toasters.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand for energy-efficient equipment. End users focus on limiting operating costs. Minimum operating costs means higher profit in business. Energy consumption is one of the cost elements that have to be considered by end-users.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is prevailing market for pre-used commercial conveyor toasters. Many end-users especially small to medium-sized end-users, mainly focus on limiting investment and operating cost to increase their profit margins. Generally, used equipment costs 30% to 70% less than brand new equipment.



Key vendors

Antunes

APW Wyott

Dualit

Hatco

Star Manufacturing

Waring



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size 2017

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAPACITY

Segmentation by capacity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Horizontal commercial conveyor toaster - Market size and forecast

Vertical commercial conveyor toaster - Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Commercial conveyor toaster in Americas

Commercial conveyor toaster in EMEA

Commercial conveyor toaster in APAC

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in offerings of equipment with better features

Influx of new models in market

Increase in offerings of dual belt equipment

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Antunes

APW Wyott

Dualit

Hatco

Star Manufacturing

Waring

PART 16: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qfr99z/global_commercial?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-conveyor-toaster-market-report-2018-2022-300654309.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

