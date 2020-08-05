Global Commercial Credit Cards Industry to 2024 - Featuring American Express, BC Card & Conferma Pay Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Credit Cards: International Markets Review and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed review of the commercial credit card markets in four broad regions, including Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Caribbean, as well as Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. Each regional breakdown includes an analysis of how the pandemic impacts spend during 2020-21, as well as recovery expectations through 2024.



The commercial credit card market for mid-to-large corporates in regions outside of North America has been in a generally strong growth mode for the past several years. In these markets, spending growth remains underpinned by corporate cards, used mostly for travel and entertainment (T&E), as well as virtual cards used to settle with travel management companies, although some additional penetration into other verticals has occurred in both Europe and Asia Pacific.



The consequent spending volume in corporate cards is closely tied to travel budgets and general corporate adoption, therefore the pandemic is causing a major spending downturn in 2020. The utilization of purchasing cards (P cards) and non-travel virtual cards are more directly tied to broader economic activity, the growing use of electronic payments methods, and replacement of checks and cash in the payables process.



Highlights of the report include:

A review of the economic impact that COVID-19 is having globally and in each region.

Correlation analysis between overall regional credit card spend and the economic downturn through 2021.

Commercial credit card spending forecasts for each major region through 2024.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. COVID-19 Impact

Global GDP

Regional Differences

Reason for Optimism

4. Western Europe

Overview

Economic Conditions Affect Payments

Market Spend Summary

5. Asia-Pacific

Regional Spotlight

Pandemic Payments Correlation

Market Spend Summary

6. Latin America and Caribbean

Regional Summary

Downturn Affects Cards

Market Spend Summary

7. Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

Regional Spectrum

Card Payments Correlation (MEA)

Market Spend Summary

8. Conclusions and Recommendations



9. References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned



American Express

BC Card

Conferma Pay

Diners Club

Express Technology Services

Global Business Travel Association (GBTA)

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

JCB

LianLian DigiTech Co. Ltd

Mastercard

National Payment Card System (NSPK)

Union Pay

Visa

