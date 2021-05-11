Global Commercial Drones Market- 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics, among others to contribute to the market growth
The commercial drones market is poised to grow by USD 28.53 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 37% during the forecast period.
The report on the commercial drones market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in applications of drones, the rise in funding for UAV manufacturers, and the increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications.
The commercial drones market analysis includes Product, End-user, and Geographic Landscape. This study identifies the rising developments and launches of commercial drones, a growing number of acquisitions and partnerships, and surging technological advances in commercial drones as the prime reasons driving the commercial drones market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The commercial drones market covers the following areas:
Commercial Drones Market Sizing
Commercial Drones Market Forecast
Commercial Drones Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Robotics Inc.
- AeroVironment Inc.
- Autel Robotics
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- Parrot Drones SAS
- Remote Monitored Systems plc
- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
- Trimble Inc.
- Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Recovery phase
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Software and services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public safety - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Robotics Inc.
- AeroVironment Inc.
- Autel Robotics
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- Parrot Drones SAS
- Remote Monitored Systems plc
- SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
- Trimble Inc.
- Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
