Global Commercial Greenhouse Market 2018-2023: Market Expected to Reach Over $30 Million

The commercial greenhouse market was valued at US$19.982 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.14% over the forecast period to reach US$30.224 billion by 2023.
The global commercial greenhouse demand is expected to witness boost in sales over the forecast period owing to various factors such as reducing arable land for cultivation of crops, and rising trend of roof top and vertical farming.
Higher adoption of greenhouses commercially is vastly aided by the benefits of application of greenhouses for cultivation. The demand for commercial implementation of greenhouses is highly augmented by the decrease in arable land per capita, unfavourable conditions in the traditional agriculture, and higher output in comparison to the traditional techniques.
Whereas, lack of awareness, and lower implementation of greenhouses for cultivation due to high implementation cost are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the commercial greenhouse market.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Agra Tech, Inc., Rough Brothers, Inc., Nexus Corporation, and Heliospectra AB among others.
Segmentation:
By Type:
- Free Standing
- Gutter Connected
By Equipment:
- Heating System
- Cooling System
- Control System
- Others
By Application:
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Flowers and Ornamentals
- Nursey Crops
By Geography:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Others
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Korea
- China
- India
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Richel Group SA
- Argus Control Systems Ltd.
- Certhon
- Lumigrow, Inc.
- Agra Tech, Inc.
- Rough Brothers, Inc.
- Nexus Corporation
- Heliospectra AB
