Global Commercial Greenhouse Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Environmental Concerns Across the World Presents Opportunities

The "Commercial Greenhouse Market by Product Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops), Type (Glass greenhouse, Plastic greenhouse), Equipment (Heating systems, Cooling systems), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report

The global commercial greenhouse market size is estimated to be valued at USD 29.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 50.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3%.



The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for food due to the growing population, and climate change, which affects the yield of crops. Also, growing knowledge about commercial greenhouse technology for higher yield will provide various growth opportunities for commercial greenhouse market in coming years.

However, the growth of the commercial greenhouse market is inhibited by factors, such as the requirement of precision technology for controlled growth environment and high initial cost of setup and maintaining optimum climate control to grow crops all-year-round



By product type, the vegetable segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Greenhouses are a great tool for growing vegetables. It helps in growing vegetables all year round without being concerned about the changing weather, temperature, or other conditions. Producing vegetables in greenhouses protects the crops from harsh conditions such as cold, wind, pests, drought, blistering heat, and critters trying to eat them. Growing vegetables in greenhouses also allows in creating the most suitable condition for the crops owing to the controlling factors available in greenhouses, such as moisture, light, temperature, fertilization, humidity, and irrigation.



This controlled environment with adjustable temperature settings and regulation of humidity and moisture helps in providing the plant with a constant supply of moisture both from the environment and the roots which reduce water stress. When there is no water stress, plants only focus on flowering or fruiting, which helps in healthy growth of crops. Growing crops in a greenhouse also enables growers to choose the soils that are beneficial for healthy crop growth. Diseases and pests are also reduced by having the right soil for growing crops.



By type, the plastic greenhouses segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth rate.



Plastic greenhouses segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than compared to that of the glass greenhouses. Plastic used in commercial greenhouses is made in a manner that makes it more durable than regular plastic. This specially made plastic can resist tearing and can withstand extreme weather conditions.



By equipment, the heating systems is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Heating systems are considered as one of the vital requirements for the effective production of plants in commercial greenhouses. Systems which provide constant temperature control and do not discharge any harmful material is contributed towards the growth of the plants. A heating system is a process for maintaining the temperature at a desired level. These systems can be centrally controlled or distributed. Often, greenhouses use radiant hot water heating systems for internal heating during cold weather conditions. These heating systems use mixing valves to control the temperature of heating pipes as they can effectively regulate the temperature of heating pipes by flow control.



The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The North America region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period projected. North American growers formerly used traditional techniques to create a controlled environment within greenhouses. These techniques included insulated greenhouses, use of hot water piping systems to increase the temperature in greenhouses, and conventional lighting technologies such as high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps and metal-halide (MH) lamps. In the last decade, commercial greenhouse growers in North America gradually began switching to automation technologies to enable plant growth throughout the year. Commercial greenhouse technologies are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas to facilitate supply of fresh vegetables to grocery stores.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Commercial Greenhouse Market

4.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Commercial Greenhouse Market

4.3 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Equipment

4.4 Commercial Greenhouse Market in the North American Region

4.5 Commercial Greenhouse Market Attractiveness

4.6 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Type

4.7 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Crop Type

4.8 Life Cycle Analysis: Commercial Greenhouse Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution of Commercial Greenhouse Technologies

5.3 Commercial Greenhouse Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 High Demand for Food Due to An Increase in the Population and Challenges of Climate Change

5.3.1.2 Higher Yield Than Traditional Methods

5.3.1.3 Growth of Sustainable Farming Practices Due to Rapid Urbanization

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Requirement of Precision Technology for Controlled Growth Environment and High Initial Cost of Setup

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture Applications

5.3.3.2 Increase in the Demand for Vegetables and Fruits Across Developing Countries

5.3.3.3 Several R&D Activities Are Taking Place in this Market

5.3.3.4 Growing Environmental Concerns Across the World

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Maintaining Optimum Climate Control to Grow Crops All-Year-Round

5.3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Supply Chain of Commercial Greenhouses

5.4 List of Adjacent or Related Markets



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Commercial Greenhouse Market

6.2.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Threat of New Entrants



7 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

7.2.1 Heating Systems

7.2.2 Cooling Systems

7.2.3 Others



8 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

8.3 Glass Greenhouse

8.3.1 Horticulture Glass

8.3.2 Other Greenhouse Glass

8.4 Plastic Greenhouse

8.4.1 Polyethylene

8.4.2 Polycarbonate

8.4.3 Polymethyl Methacrylate (Pmma)



9 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Crop Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

9.3 Fruits

9.4 Vegetables

9.5 Flowers & Ornamentals

9.6 Nursery Crops

9.7 Others



10 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.6 Rest of the World (Row)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Stars

11.2.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Start-Up Microquadrants

11.3.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.2 Responsive Companies

11.3.3 Dynamic Companies

11.3.4 Starting Blocks

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Expansions & Investments

11.4.3 Joint Ventures, Investments, and Partnerships

11.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Key Player

11.5.1 Argus Control Systems Limited

11.5.2 Nexus Corporation



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Richel Group

12.2 Argus Control Systems Limited

12.3 Certhon

12.4 Logiqs B.V.

12.5 LumigRoW

12.6 Agra Tech, Inc

12.7 Rough Brothers Inc.

12.8 Nexus Corporation

12.9 Hort Americas, LLC

12.10 Heliospectra Ab

12.11 Top Greenhouses

12.12 Stuppy Greenhouse

12.13 Poly-Tex, Inc.

12.14 the Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd

12.15 Omni Structures International

12.16 Decloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd.

12.17 Europrogress

12.18 Luiten Greenhouses

12.19 Sotrafa

12.20 Nobutec B.V.

12.21 Ammerlaan Construction

12.22 Ludy Greenhouse Manufacturing Corporation

12.23 Saveer Biotech Limited

12.24 Apex Greenhouses

12.25 Harford



13 Adjacent or Related Market



14 Appendix

