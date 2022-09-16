Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2022: Robust Growth Driven By Rising Food Demands From an Expanding Population

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Greenhouse Market By Product Type, By Type, By Equipment, By Region, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial greenhouse market is anticipated to witness robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The demand for food is increasing due to both population growth and the changing environmental conditions. Due to the increased use of commercial greenhouse technology and the expanding employment of cutting-edge technologies in the agriculture sector, it is anticipated that the worldwide market for commercial greenhouses will see profitable opportunities in the forecast period.

A greenhouse that is utilized to raise crops for profit is known as a commercial greenhouse. The equipment and materials employed in the greenhouse have an effect on its production and raise its profitability. In the commercial greenhouse, artificial technologies like coolers, heaters, lighting, and enough ventilation are used to boost the yield.

To capture the sunshine and maintain a warm interior temperature, they cover the greenhouse with a variety of materials, including glass and plastic. The greenhouse has proven to be beneficial in ensuring the production of required crops throughout the year.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global commercial greenhouse market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global commercial greenhouse market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the global commercial greenhouse market based on product type, type, equipment, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global commercial greenhouse market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global commercial greenhouse market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global commercial greenhouse market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global commercial greenhouse market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global commercial greenhouse market.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:In this report, global commercial greenhouse market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Product Type:

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others

Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Type:

Plastic Greenhouse

Glass Greenhouse

Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Equipment:

Cooling Systems

Heating Systems

Others

Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Commercial Greenhouse Market



6. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



7. North America Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



8. Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



10. South America Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Commercial Greenhouse Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Lumigrow, Inc.

Agra Tech, Inc.

Argus Control Systems

Heliospectra AB

Nexus Corporation

The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd

Poly-Tex, Inc.

DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd.

Rough Brothers Inc.

Logiqs BV

