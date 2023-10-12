Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Research Report Launches Amidst Bipartisan Push for Advanced Greenhouse Research in the US

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of AmericanHort's work with bipartisan legislators to boost research and aid for nursery and greenhouse growers, a comprehensive research report has emerged to provide insights into the commercial greenhouse market. The research report, titled "Global Commercial Greenhouse Market by Type, Crop Type, Equipment, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report, added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, paints an optimistic picture of the sector, highlighting the significant growth and innovation currently driving the industry.

The report reveals that the global commercial greenhouse market is set to rise to an impressive USD 68.7 billion by 2028, up from an estimated USD 39.6 billion in 2023. This surge represents an 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period. With increasing environmental consciousness and the adoption of sustainable farming methods, the commercial greenhouse market is experiencing swift expansion. Innovations in technology, including automation, climate control, and data-driven cultivation, are championing this growth, ensuring optimised yields and providing a solution to global concerns of food security and climate change.

Specifically for entrepreneurs and business managers, this research is a beacon of insight. The plastic greenhouse segment, as indicated in the report, is poised for robust growth, driven by its cost-effective nature compared to its glass counterpart. These plastic greenhouses, with enhanced durability, insulation, UV protection, and lightweight structure, offer compelling advantages for transportation and installation.

The importance of technology integration in greenhouse operations is underscored by the report's finding that the software and services segment will witness a high growth rate. As greenhouses become more tech-driven, software solutions and related services are crucial in advancing efficiency, productivity, and overall sustainability. Business managers can harness the power of technology, including monitoring, data analysis, and automation tools, to streamline operations and make informed decisions.

In terms of crop type, the demand for vegetables is predicted to surge, echoing the consumer preference for fresh, locally sourced produce free from chemicals. Greenhouses provide a transparent supply chain and diminish the need for lengthy transportation, ensuring consumers get the freshest produce while simultaneously catering to the diverse range of consumer tastes and preferences.

Significantly, the North American region is positioned as a pivotal player in this growth trajectory, driven by a combination of increased demand for locally sourced produce, technological advancements, and an overarching emphasis on environmental responsibility.

In light of the current focus by organisations like AmericanHort and bipartisan US legislators on enhancing the nursery and greenhouse sector, this report becomes an essential tool. As Matt Mika, AmericanHort's vice president of advocacy and government affairs, highlights the importance of funding research and exploring avenues like crop insurance, this research offers a granular understanding of the commercial greenhouse landscape.

For stakeholders, this report delivers exhaustive insights across the board. From in-depth competitive analysis featuring leading players like Berry Global Group, Signify Holding, and Heliospectra AB, to comprehensive market segmentation, the report ensures market leaders and new entrants have the data they need. As businesses plan their market strategies and seek to understand market dynamics, this report will be their compass, providing clarity on market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

In the evolving landscape of commercial greenhouse farming, informed decision-making is paramount. And with this new research report, business entrepreneurs and managers are empowered with the knowledge and insights they need to thrive.

