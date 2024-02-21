Global Commercial Heat Pump Growth Opportunities Analysis 2024

The "Global Commercial Heat Pump Growth Opportunities" report

As organizations around the world continue to look for ways to decarbonize their operations, commercial heat pumps will witness growing adoption. This market is largely driven by government support measures to install, retrofit, and replace heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems with efficient heat pump systems. Heat pumps are a viable option for commercial buildings due to their ability to reach higher water temperatures, improve energy performance, and lower carbon footprints and operating costs. Restraints are presented by heat pumps that are market- and site-dependent and factors such as the age of building stock and insulation, which require evaluation.

Installation costs, especially for existing properties, and capital costs are higher than for gas boilers. Larger investments will be necessary to ensure heat pumps do not put pressure on local electricity grids. Some markets lack skilled installers and consultants. However, the refurbishment of the building stock, the need to meet net-zero goals, and the shift to heat electrification will remain strong drivers for this market.

Key Issues Addressed?

  • What are the key drivers and restraints that impact the growth of the commercial heat pump market?
  • Which regions and countries offer the best prospects for growth during the forecast period?
  • What are the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space? What can market participants do to leverage them?
  • Which are the key participants in the global commercial heat pump market, and what are their key developments?

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: HaaS
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Mass Manufacturing and Megafactories
  • Growth Opportunity 3: All-electric and Sustainable Buildings
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Holistic Offerings and Hybridization
  • Growth Opportunity 5: End-user Sector Coupling

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Findings
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Market Overview and Definitions
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • HaaS
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Country
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
  • The Competitive Environment
    • The Competitive Environment - Tier Analysis
    • The Competitive Environment - Companies in Action

