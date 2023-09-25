Global Commercial Last-Mile Drone Delivery Market Analysis Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities in Drone-assisted Truck Delivery & Hybrid VTOL Fixed-Wing Drones

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Last-Mile Drone Delivery Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores the innovative use of drones in commercial last-mile deliveries in the global logistics industry.

With 2022 as the base year and 2022-2027 as the study period, the study examines future growth opportunities, including drone-assisted truck deliveries and hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) fixed-wing drones for commercial last-mile deliveries. The report goes on to offer recommendations that logistics industry participants can consider to leverage these opportunities and grow.

Drones for commercial last-mile deliveries have experienced growth following their use during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a large-scale effort to encourage contactless deliveries.

Drones for this use-case have also proved that the logistics industry has a cost-effective alternative to reduce carbon emissions for suburban deliveries. While the idea of drone deliveries seems futuristic, many businesses have started daily drone operations to deliver a wide range of products around the world - from medical supplies in Malawi to groceries or fast food in the United States and Australia.

However, despite several factors propelling adoption, global regulatory frameworks are yet to adapt to these new conditions and technological advances, limiting end users from fully leveraging drone technology's benefits.

More importantly, high costs challenge the industry as businesses are hesitant to invest in the technology due to a lack of a coherent regulatory framework, restraining widespread adoption. Moreover, global policymakers must coordinate air traffic management systems to accommodate drones in environments with high air traffic.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Commercial UAS Last-Mile Delivery Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope
  • Overview/Trends/Challenges
  • Different Types of Drone Systems Used for Last-Mile Deliveries
  • UAS Adoption Degree for Last-Mile Commercial Deliveries by Segment
  • Key Application Areas for Last-Mile Commercial Drone Deliveries
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Comparison of Different Types of UAS for Commercial Last-Mile Deliveries
  • Key Factors Driving Market Growth
  • 5 Major Growth Areas
  • Key Regions and Market Participants
  • Significant Partnerships between Developers of UAS Solutions for Last-Mile Deliveries and External Companies, 2020-2023
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Drone-assisted Truck Delivery
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Solutions for the Final Step of Commercial UAS Last-Mile Deliveries
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Hybrid VTOL Fixed-Wing Drones for Commercial Last-Mile Deliveries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxpw4x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

