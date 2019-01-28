Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry
Jan 28, 2019, 16:01 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC
- American Dryer Corp.
- BÃ–WE Textile Cleaning GmbH
- CMV Sharper Finish, Inc.
- Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc.
- EDRO Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940
COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY MACHINERY MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Washers
Commercial Dryers
Presses
Dry Cleaning Equipment
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Commercial Laundry Machinery Market - Growing Steadily
Developed Markets Exhibit Modest Growth Prospects
Opportunities for Commercial Laundry Equipment Makers in North America
Developing Regions - Spearheading Market Growth
Commercial Washers - The Leading Segment
Key Demand Drivers
Limited Impact of Economic Scenario
Growth in Global Market
Reducing Operating Costs for Customers
Vendor Focus on Enhanced Solutions
Growing Sophistication of Laundry Machinery
Factors Affecting Consumer Purchases
Competition
Players Focus on Environmental-Friendly Features
Dry Clean Manufacturers Venture into Perc Alternatives
Embracing Technology
2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Segmental Analysis
Washing Machines
Technological Advancements Retain the Market Momentum
Developments Emphasize on Expanding Choice of Water Levels in Washers
Prospects in the Washer-Extractors Market
Dry Cleaning Machines
Developed Markets Shift to Non-Perc Machines
Commercial Dryers Market
Advanced Technologies to Drive Growth of Commercial Dryers Market
Rising Significance of Energy Efficiency
Growing Demand for Systems with Electronic Controls
Laundry Finishing
Regional Variations Characterize Finishing Equipment Market
Innovation Drives Shirt Finishing Presses
Automation - The Buzz Word
New Textiles - The Key Trend for Laundry Finishing Line
Standalone Commercial Laundries - Key Customer Categories
Laundromats
Multi-Housing Laundries
Impact of Regulations and Legislations on Commercial Laundry Machinery Business
PERC Banned in California, Canada, and France
3. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS
Focus on Efficiency and Advanced Technology
Advanced Technologies for Commercial Laundry Industry
Advanced Laundry Technology to Reduce Water and Energy Consumption
Reducing Water Usage in Commercial Laundry
Noteworthy Green Technologies for Commercial Laundry Systems
Ramsons Vertostar- Series 7.7
A Laundry Robot for Folding Clothes Developed by Foldimate
Polymer Bead Cleaning - An Advanced Technology for Commercial Laundry Industry
Absorption Mechanism
Use of Polymer Beads in Wash Cycle
Polymer Bead Technology for Commercial Laundry Market
Alliance Laundry Systems to Introduce SoftWash Technology for Enhanced Cleaning Performance
Huebsch® Offers Cutting-Edge Laundry Technology
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Commercial Laundry - An Introduction
Commercial Laundry Machinery
Commercial Laundry Machinery - Customer Group and End-Users
Review of Select Commercial Laundry Machinery
Washers
Top-loading Washers
Advantages
Limitations
Front-loading Washers
Advantages
Limitations
Commercial Dryers
Other types of Dryers
Presses
Dry Cleaning Equipment
Advent of Commercial Dry Cleaning
Other Commercial Laundry Equipment
Washer-Extractors
Tumblers
Combination Washer/Dryer
Life Span of Select Commercial Laundry Machinery
Other Equipment and Service Components
Desirable Features for Commercial Laundry Machines
Compact Design
Wide Range of Machine Settings
Choice of Multiple Languages
Door Opening Angle
High Availability
Pre-Selection of Start Time
High-Performance Gentle-Action Drum
Convenient Detergent Loading
Disinfecting Fabrics
Efficient Drive Technology
Gentle, Noise-Free Drying
Lint-Trap Drawer
USB Interface
Versatile Programs
Low Consumption Rates and Extended Fabric Lifetime
Automatic Self-Cleaning System
Intelligent Sensors
Measurement of Residual Moisture
Heat Recovery Systems
Compliance with Directives
Ecological Balance
Desirable Features for Wet Ironing Machines
User Convenience and Safety
Space Savings
Ironing Station
Ergonomic Function
Multiform Finisher
Support and Service
Insight into Key Customer Groups of Commercial Laundry Equipment
Coin Laundries/Laundromats
Multi-housing Laundries
On-Premise Laundries
Table 1: On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dry-cleaners
Other Laundries
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/DEVELOPMENTS
Girbau Introduces Fully Automated Laundry System Technology in the Middle East
Pellerin Milnor Introduces Premier Series Dryers
EDRO Launches C-SERIES Tumbler Dryers
Whirlpool Unveils New Commercial Laundry Machines
ERDO Launches DynaWash® Washer-Extractor Range
Alliance Laundry Systems Unveils New Commercial Laundry Machines in Brazil
Whirlpool Unveils Premium Commercial Laundry Machines
LG Launches 15Kg Commercial Washing Machine
ADC Launches New ADC EcoWash Washers
JLA Introduces OTEX Energy System for Hospitality and Education Sectors
Xeros Launches Software-based Digital Laundry Machine for Hotels
GE Appliances Launches New Washer and Dryer, the Largest Agitator Washer
Haier Launches Large-Capacity Washing Machine and Tumble Dryer for UK Market
Miele Introduces Unique and Innovative H2O Dryer
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Lapauw Completes Acquisition of Transferon
Girbau Supplies to Two New Vended Laundries in China
Girbau Supplies Batch Washer to Vinpearl Da Nang Hotel
Girbau and Shenguang Sign Joint Venture Agreement
The JENSEN-GROUP Signs Agreement to Acquire Stake in TOLON
WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems Partners with Harold's Commercial Laundry
Girbau Group Establishes Offices and Training Center in Dubai to Enhance Services
GE Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Appliances Business to Qingdao Haier
BDT Capital Partners to Acquire Majority Stake in Alliance Laundry Systems
The JLA Group Acquires PHS Laundryserv Division
Whirlpool Acquires Industrial and Specialty Laundry Equipment Manufacturer, American Dryer Corp.
Electrolux Professional and Richard Jay Partner for Distributing Laundry Solutions in Australia
Sea-lion and Xeros Partner to Manufacture Polymer Bead Cleaning Laundry Equipment
GE Invests in Manufacturing Plant Expansion and New Topload Washer Design Platform
GE Terminates Previously Announced Agreement for its Appliance Business Acquisition by Electrolux
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC (USA)
American Dryer Corp. (USA)
BÃ–WE Textile Cleaning GmbH (Germany)
CMV Sharper Finish, Inc. (USA)
Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Dexter Laundry, Inc. (USA)
EDRO Corporation (USA)
Electrolux Laundry Systems (Sweden)
Forenta LP (USA)
Girbau S.A. (Spain)
GE Appliances (USA)
Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc. (USA)
JLA Limited (UK)
Miele Inc. (USA)
Pellerin Milnor Corporation (USA)
Qualitex Company (USA)
Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Unipress Corporation (USA)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Washers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: World Historic Review for Washers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Washers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Dryers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Historic Review for Commercial Dryers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Dryers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Presses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Dry Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Dry Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Laundry Services - Market Structure
Table 17: Commercial Laundry Services Market in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Retail Dry Cleaning Stores, Commercial Launderers, Coin-operated Laundromats, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: On-Premise Laundries in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Washer Extractors by Consumer Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Overview of US Laundromat Market
Demand for Self-Service Laundromats Cyclical, Influenced by Macroeconomic Factors
Key Geographic Markets
Key End-use Markets
Table 19: US Laundromat Market by Consumer Segments (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Rental House Occupants, Industrial and Commercial Consumers, Higher Education Institutions, and Homeowners (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Services
Table 20: US Laundromat Market by Type of Service (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Washer Services, Dryer Services, Self-Service Dry-Cleaning Services, Commercial Laundry Services, Repairs and Maintenance, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Energy Efficiency and Usage
Competitive Landscape
Major US Laundry Machinery Manufacturers by Type
Market Trends
Washers Market to Slow Down As New Home Purchases Increase
Challenges Ahead for Coin Operated Laundromat Industry
Dry Cleaners Market Rebounds after a Long Declining Phase
US Initiates Phase Out of Perc-based Dry Cleaning Machinery
Hotels Eye Innovative Laundry Technologies to Reduce Water Usage
Fragmented Laundry Industry Provides Lucrative Opportunities
Immense Potential in Commercial Dry Cleaning Market
US Laundromat Industry Characterized by High Fragmentation, Intense Competition
Table 21: US Laundromat Market by Leading Operators (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Coinmach Corporation, Mac-Gray Corporation, PWS Inc., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Competition Poses Strong Challenge to Self-service Laundromat Operators
Enterprising Laundromat Operators Offer Value Added Services to Boost Consumption
Rising Utility Costs Drive Operators toward Replacements
Vended Systems Find New Customers in Homeowners
Export and Import Statistics:
Table 22: US Exports of Dry Cleaning Machinery by Country of Destination (2016): Export Value in US$ Thousand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: US Imports of Dry Cleaning Machinery by Country of Origin (2016): Import Value in US$ Thousand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: US Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: US 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Exports and Imports Statistics:
Table 27: Canadian Exports of Dry Cleaning Machinery by Country of Destination (2016): Export Value in US$ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Canadian Imports of Dry Cleaning Machinery by Country of Destination (2016): Import Value in US$ Thousand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Canadian Exports of Washing, Bleaching/Dyeing Machinery by Country of Destination (2016): Export Value in US$ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Canadian Imports of Washing, Bleaching/ Dyeing Machinery by Country of Origin (2016): Import Value in US$ Thousand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Canadian Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Increasing Working Women Drives the Laundry Services Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Electrical Dryers Dominate the Dryers Market
Table 37: European Dryers Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Type - Electric Dryer, Gas Dryer, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Overview
Competition
Eastern Europe: Presenting Diverse Trends
Competition and Overcapacity: Major Concerns
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 44: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: French Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: French 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
BÃ–WE Textile Cleaning GmbH - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: German Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: German 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 50: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Italian Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Dry Cleaning Market - An Overview
Polymer Bead Cleaning Solution - An Innovative Solution by Xeros
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
JLA Limited - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: UK Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: UK 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Girbau S.A. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Spanish Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services Continue to Grow in Russia
Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Russian Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Hungary - A Tough Laundry Market
Poland - A Challenging Market
Strategic Corporate Development
Electrolux Laundry Systems (Sweden) - A Key Global Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China: A Prolific Market
Demand for Eco-Friendly Dry-Cleaners on the Rise
Strategic Corporate Developments
Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. - A Key Chinese Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Chinese Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
India
Hygiene and Automation Propel Commercial Laundry Business in India
Dry-Cleaning Market Scenario
Malaysia
Laundry Equipment Market Overview
Regulatory Landscape
Government Policies and Regulations
Safety and Health Related Regulations
The Franchise Act 1998
Outlook
Key Challenges
Alternative Products or Services
Heavy Dependence on Imports
Table 74: Malaysian Imports of Commercial Laundry Equipment by Country of Origin (2014): Import Value in RM Thousand for Select Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 78: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Latin American Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Egypt - A Major Market
Competition
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Rest of World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 124) The United States (39) Canada (1) Japan (2) Europe (64) - France (3) - Germany (10) - The United Kingdom (11) - Italy (22) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (1)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article