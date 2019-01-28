Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC

- American Dryer Corp.

- BÃ–WE Textile Cleaning GmbH

- CMV Sharper Finish, Inc.

- Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc.

- EDRO Corporation



COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY MACHINERY MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Washers

Commercial Dryers

Presses

Dry Cleaning Equipment



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Commercial Laundry Machinery Market - Growing Steadily

Developed Markets Exhibit Modest Growth Prospects

Opportunities for Commercial Laundry Equipment Makers in North America

Developing Regions - Spearheading Market Growth

Commercial Washers - The Leading Segment

Key Demand Drivers

Limited Impact of Economic Scenario

Growth in Global Market

Reducing Operating Costs for Customers

Vendor Focus on Enhanced Solutions

Growing Sophistication of Laundry Machinery

Factors Affecting Consumer Purchases

Competition

Players Focus on Environmental-Friendly Features

Dry Clean Manufacturers Venture into Perc Alternatives

Embracing Technology



2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS



Segmental Analysis

Washing Machines

Technological Advancements Retain the Market Momentum

Developments Emphasize on Expanding Choice of Water Levels in Washers

Prospects in the Washer-Extractors Market

Dry Cleaning Machines

Developed Markets Shift to Non-Perc Machines

Commercial Dryers Market

Advanced Technologies to Drive Growth of Commercial Dryers Market

Rising Significance of Energy Efficiency

Growing Demand for Systems with Electronic Controls

Laundry Finishing

Regional Variations Characterize Finishing Equipment Market

Innovation Drives Shirt Finishing Presses

Automation - The Buzz Word

New Textiles - The Key Trend for Laundry Finishing Line

Standalone Commercial Laundries - Key Customer Categories

Laundromats

Multi-Housing Laundries

Impact of Regulations and Legislations on Commercial Laundry Machinery Business

PERC Banned in California, Canada, and France



3. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS



Focus on Efficiency and Advanced Technology

Advanced Technologies for Commercial Laundry Industry

Advanced Laundry Technology to Reduce Water and Energy Consumption

Reducing Water Usage in Commercial Laundry

Noteworthy Green Technologies for Commercial Laundry Systems

Ramsons Vertostar- Series 7.7

A Laundry Robot for Folding Clothes Developed by Foldimate

Polymer Bead Cleaning - An Advanced Technology for Commercial Laundry Industry

Absorption Mechanism

Use of Polymer Beads in Wash Cycle

Polymer Bead Technology for Commercial Laundry Market

Alliance Laundry Systems to Introduce SoftWash Technology for Enhanced Cleaning Performance

Huebsch® Offers Cutting-Edge Laundry Technology



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Commercial Laundry - An Introduction

Commercial Laundry Machinery

Commercial Laundry Machinery - Customer Group and End-Users

Review of Select Commercial Laundry Machinery

Washers

Top-loading Washers

Advantages

Limitations

Front-loading Washers

Advantages

Limitations

Commercial Dryers

Other types of Dryers

Presses

Dry Cleaning Equipment

Advent of Commercial Dry Cleaning

Other Commercial Laundry Equipment

Washer-Extractors

Tumblers

Combination Washer/Dryer

Life Span of Select Commercial Laundry Machinery

Other Equipment and Service Components

Desirable Features for Commercial Laundry Machines

Compact Design

Wide Range of Machine Settings

Choice of Multiple Languages

Door Opening Angle

High Availability

Pre-Selection of Start Time

High-Performance Gentle-Action Drum

Convenient Detergent Loading

Disinfecting Fabrics

Efficient Drive Technology

Gentle, Noise-Free Drying

Lint-Trap Drawer

USB Interface

Versatile Programs

Low Consumption Rates and Extended Fabric Lifetime

Automatic Self-Cleaning System

Intelligent Sensors

Measurement of Residual Moisture

Heat Recovery Systems

Compliance with Directives

Ecological Balance

Desirable Features for Wet Ironing Machines

User Convenience and Safety

Space Savings

Ironing Station

Ergonomic Function

Multiform Finisher

Support and Service

Insight into Key Customer Groups of Commercial Laundry Equipment

Coin Laundries/Laundromats

Multi-housing Laundries

On-Premise Laundries

Table 1: On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dry-cleaners

Other Laundries



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/DEVELOPMENTS



Girbau Introduces Fully Automated Laundry System Technology in the Middle East

Pellerin Milnor Introduces Premier Series Dryers

EDRO Launches C-SERIES Tumbler Dryers

Whirlpool Unveils New Commercial Laundry Machines

ERDO Launches DynaWash® Washer-Extractor Range

Alliance Laundry Systems Unveils New Commercial Laundry Machines in Brazil

Whirlpool Unveils Premium Commercial Laundry Machines

LG Launches 15Kg Commercial Washing Machine

ADC Launches New ADC EcoWash Washers

JLA Introduces OTEX Energy System for Hospitality and Education Sectors

Xeros Launches Software-based Digital Laundry Machine for Hotels

GE Appliances Launches New Washer and Dryer, the Largest Agitator Washer

Haier Launches Large-Capacity Washing Machine and Tumble Dryer for UK Market

Miele Introduces Unique and Innovative H2O Dryer



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Lapauw Completes Acquisition of Transferon

Girbau Supplies to Two New Vended Laundries in China

Girbau Supplies Batch Washer to Vinpearl Da Nang Hotel

Girbau and Shenguang Sign Joint Venture Agreement

The JENSEN-GROUP Signs Agreement to Acquire Stake in TOLON

WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems Partners with Harold's Commercial Laundry

Girbau Group Establishes Offices and Training Center in Dubai to Enhance Services

GE Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Appliances Business to Qingdao Haier

BDT Capital Partners to Acquire Majority Stake in Alliance Laundry Systems

The JLA Group Acquires PHS Laundryserv Division

Whirlpool Acquires Industrial and Specialty Laundry Equipment Manufacturer, American Dryer Corp.

Electrolux Professional and Richard Jay Partner for Distributing Laundry Solutions in Australia

Sea-lion and Xeros Partner to Manufacture Polymer Bead Cleaning Laundry Equipment

GE Invests in Manufacturing Plant Expansion and New Topload Washer Design Platform

GE Terminates Previously Announced Agreement for its Appliance Business Acquisition by Electrolux



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC (USA)

American Dryer Corp. (USA)

BÃ–WE Textile Cleaning GmbH (Germany)

CMV Sharper Finish, Inc. (USA)

Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Dexter Laundry, Inc. (USA)

EDRO Corporation (USA)

Electrolux Laundry Systems (Sweden)

Forenta LP (USA)

Girbau S.A. (Spain)

GE Appliances (USA)

Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc. (USA)

JLA Limited (UK)

Miele Inc. (USA)

Pellerin Milnor Corporation (USA)

Qualitex Company (USA)

Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Unipress Corporation (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Washers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Historic Review for Washers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Washers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Dryers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Commercial Dryers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Dryers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Presses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Dry Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Dry Cleaning Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Laundry Services - Market Structure

Table 17: Commercial Laundry Services Market in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Retail Dry Cleaning Stores, Commercial Launderers, Coin-operated Laundromats, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: On-Premise Laundries in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Washer Extractors by Consumer Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Overview of US Laundromat Market

Demand for Self-Service Laundromats Cyclical, Influenced by Macroeconomic Factors

Key Geographic Markets

Key End-use Markets

Table 19: US Laundromat Market by Consumer Segments (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Rental House Occupants, Industrial and Commercial Consumers, Higher Education Institutions, and Homeowners (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Services

Table 20: US Laundromat Market by Type of Service (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Washer Services, Dryer Services, Self-Service Dry-Cleaning Services, Commercial Laundry Services, Repairs and Maintenance, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Energy Efficiency and Usage

Competitive Landscape

Major US Laundry Machinery Manufacturers by Type

Market Trends

Washers Market to Slow Down As New Home Purchases Increase

Challenges Ahead for Coin Operated Laundromat Industry

Dry Cleaners Market Rebounds after a Long Declining Phase

US Initiates Phase Out of Perc-based Dry Cleaning Machinery

Hotels Eye Innovative Laundry Technologies to Reduce Water Usage

Fragmented Laundry Industry Provides Lucrative Opportunities

Immense Potential in Commercial Dry Cleaning Market

US Laundromat Industry Characterized by High Fragmentation, Intense Competition

Table 21: US Laundromat Market by Leading Operators (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Coinmach Corporation, Mac-Gray Corporation, PWS Inc., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Competition Poses Strong Challenge to Self-service Laundromat Operators

Enterprising Laundromat Operators Offer Value Added Services to Boost Consumption

Rising Utility Costs Drive Operators toward Replacements

Vended Systems Find New Customers in Homeowners

Export and Import Statistics:

Table 22: US Exports of Dry Cleaning Machinery by Country of Destination (2016): Export Value in US$ Thousand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US Imports of Dry Cleaning Machinery by Country of Origin (2016): Import Value in US$ Thousand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: US Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: US 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Exports and Imports Statistics:

Table 27: Canadian Exports of Dry Cleaning Machinery by Country of Destination (2016): Export Value in US$ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Canadian Imports of Dry Cleaning Machinery by Country of Destination (2016): Import Value in US$ Thousand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Canadian Exports of Washing, Bleaching/Dyeing Machinery by Country of Destination (2016): Export Value in US$ (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Canadian Imports of Washing, Bleaching/ Dyeing Machinery by Country of Origin (2016): Import Value in US$ Thousand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Canadian Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increasing Working Women Drives the Laundry Services Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Japanese Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Electrical Dryers Dominate the Dryers Market

Table 37: European Dryers Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Type - Electric Dryer, Gas Dryer, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Overview

Competition

Eastern Europe: Presenting Diverse Trends

Competition and Overcapacity: Major Concerns

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 44: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: French Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: French 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

BÃ–WE Textile Cleaning GmbH - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: German Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: German 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 50: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Italian Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Dry Cleaning Market - An Overview

Polymer Bead Cleaning Solution - An Innovative Solution by Xeros

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

JLA Limited - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: UK Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: UK 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Girbau S.A. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Spanish Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services Continue to Grow in Russia

Growth Drivers

Market Challenges

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Russian Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Hungary - A Tough Laundry Market

Poland - A Challenging Market

Strategic Corporate Development

Electrolux Laundry Systems (Sweden) - A Key Global Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



Market Analysis

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China: A Prolific Market

Demand for Eco-Friendly Dry-Cleaners on the Rise

Strategic Corporate Developments

Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. - A Key Chinese Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Chinese Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

India

Hygiene and Automation Propel Commercial Laundry Business in India

Dry-Cleaning Market Scenario

Malaysia

Laundry Equipment Market Overview

Regulatory Landscape

Government Policies and Regulations

Safety and Health Related Regulations

The Franchise Act 1998

Outlook

Key Challenges

Alternative Products or Services

Heavy Dependence on Imports

Table 74: Malaysian Imports of Commercial Laundry Equipment by Country of Origin (2014): Import Value in RM Thousand for Select Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Latin American Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Egypt - A Major Market

Competition

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Rest of World Historic Review for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Laundry Machinery by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Washers, Commercial Dryers, Presses, and Dry Cleaning Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 124) The United States (39) Canada (1) Japan (2) Europe (64) - France (3) - Germany (10) - The United Kingdom (11) - Italy (22) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17) Middle East (1)

