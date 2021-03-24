Global Commercial Online Printing Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 5% during 2021-2025 |Technavio
Mar 24, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial online printing market in the European Union is expected to grow by USD 1.71 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The availability of POD services is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as dynamic prices of raw materials across end-user industries will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-online-printing-market-in-European-Union-industry-analysis
Commercial Online Printing Market in European Union: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the business cards segment saw maximum growth in 2020. The market is driven by the growing adoption of digital printing. The growth of the market segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Commercial Online Printing Market in European Union: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Western Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 98% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Western Europe. Germany, UK, France, and Italy are the key markets for commercial online printing in European Union in Western Europe.
Companies Covered:
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- Cimpress Plc
- FLYERALARM Ltd.
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- MOO Print Ltd.
- Onlineprinters GmbH
- Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- unitedprint.com UK Ltd.
- Xerox Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments.
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025.
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations).
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Business cards - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025
- Display POS and signage - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025
- Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025
- Labels - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
