Global Commercial Online Printing Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 5% during 2021-2025 |Technavio

The availability of POD services is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as dynamic prices of raw materials across end-user industries will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-online-printing-market-in-European-Union-industry-analysis

Commercial Online Printing Market in European Union: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the business cards segment saw maximum growth in 2020. The market is driven by the growing adoption of digital printing. The growth of the market segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Commercial Online Printing Market in European Union: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Western Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 98% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Western Europe. Germany, UK, France, and Italy are the key markets for commercial online printing in European Union in Western Europe.

Companies Covered:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Cimpress Plc

FLYERALARM Ltd.

Konica Minolta Inc.

MOO Print Ltd.

Onlineprinters GmbH

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

unitedprint.com UK Ltd.

Xerox Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct, and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Business cards - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025

Display POS and signage - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025

Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025

Labels - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agfa-Gevaert NV

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Cimpress Plc

FLYERALARM Ltd.

Konica Minolta Inc.

MOO Print Ltd.

Onlineprinters GmbH

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

unitedprint.com UK Ltd.

Xerox Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

