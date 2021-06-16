Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application, by System Type (Self-contained, Remotely Operated), by Capacity, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial refrigeration equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 43.16 billion by 2028, registering an estimated CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The increase in demand for frozen food items and the thriving hospitality and tourism industries are some of the factors driving the market growth.



The growing environmental concerns related to the emission of harmful refrigerants such as Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and Hydro-chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) have led to the implementation of regulations favoring the use of efficient alternatives in commercial refrigeration equipment globally.

Under its Clean Air Act, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has mandated the regularized use of low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants in the equipment for the commercial sector. Such regulations are encouraging commercial refrigerator manufacturers to seek low energy consuming refrigerants to minimize the adverse effect of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

For instance, in 2020, Hiber, a brand of Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, added bidirectional IoT connectivity integrated refrigeration cabinets optimized with self-learning systems for reducing energy consumption when the equipment is not in use.



In 2020, the COVID-19 catastrophe majorly disrupted the commercial foodservice industry and retail industries, adversely impacting the growth of the market for commercial refrigeration equipment.

However, since December 2019, the research institutes and pharmaceutical companies have highly demanded and utilized vaccine storage refrigerators during their R&D processes to come up with a life-saving vaccine against the coronavirus.

The commercial refrigeration equipment has witnessed a boom from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry owing to the formulation of the vaccine and later its rollout, and for successfully storing and transporting the vaccines at a global scale.



Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report Highlights

The refrigerators and freezers segment accounted for a revenue share of nearly 25.0% in 2020. The rising consumption of vaccine storage units during the COVID-19 pandemic in an attempt to conduct a successful immunization process is anticipated to contribute to the growth.

The U.S. has been the major contributor in the North America region with a revenue share of close to 80.0% in 2020.

region with a revenue share of close to 80.0% in 2020. By system type, the self-contained refrigeration equipment segment is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The 51 cu. Ft. - 100 cu. Ft. capacity segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Industry Value Channel Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.6 Regulatory Landscape in North America

3.7 Import/Export Data for Commercial Refrigeration Equipment for U.S. and Canada



Chapter 4 Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Transportation Refrigeration Equipment

4.4 Refrigerators & Freezers

4.5 Beverage Refrigeration

4.6 Display Showcases

4.7 Ice Merchandisers & Ice Vending Equipment



Chapter 5 System Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2 System Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Self-contained

5.4 Remotely Operated



Chapter 6 Capacity Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2 Capacity Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Less than 50 cu. Ft.

6.4 51 cu. Ft. to 100 cu. Ft.

6.5 More than 100 cu. Ft.



Chapter 7 Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Food Service

7.4 Food & Beverage Retail

7.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.4.2 Hypermarkets

7.4.3 Supermarkets

7.4.4 Convenience store

7.4.5 Speciality food store

7.5 Food & Beverage Distribution

7.6 Food & Beverage Production



Chapter 8 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Market by region, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

9.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

9.3 Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2020



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

AB Electrolux

Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Carrier

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dover Corporation

Hussmann Corporation

Excellence Industries

Hillphoenix, A Dover Company

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Imbera

Lennox International Inc.

Metalfrio Solutions S.A.

Minus Forty Technologies Corp.

Ojeda Usa Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Qingdao Hiron Commercial Cold Channel Co., Ltd.

True Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Victory Refrigeration

Whirlpool Corporation

Zero Zone, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oa6dlz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

