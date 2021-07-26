Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Research Report (2020 to 2025) - by Refrigerant Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Research Report by Refrigerant Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 34,670.00 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 36,041.83 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.50% to reach USD 50,607.15 Million by 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Refrigerant Type, the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was examined across Fluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, and Inorganics.

Based on Product, the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was examined across Merchandiser Refrigerators & Freezers, Beverage Refrigeration, Cold Room Cabinet, Refrigerated Display Cases, Refrigerated Vending Machine, and Transportation Refrigeration.

Based on Application, the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was examined across Bakeries, Commercial Kitchens, Convenience Stores, Hotels & Restaurants, and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets.

Based on Geography, the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, including Advansor A/S, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc., Bitzer SE, Carnot Refrigeration, Carrier Global Corporation, Commercial Refrigeration Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd, Danfoss, Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Green & Cool, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration, Henry Group Industries, Hill Phoenix, Inc., Hussmann Corporation, Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., National Refrigeration Company, Rockwell Industries Limited, SCM Frigo S.p.A., and Western Refrigeration Private Limited.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Flourishing food and healthcare industries to improve consumer lifestyle

5.1.1.2. Rising number of hypermarkets, specialty food stores, and supermarkets

5.1.1.3. Increasing use of advanced technologies such as magnetic refrigeration

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Stringent regulations against the use of fluorocarbon refrigerants

5.1.2.2. Significant cost involved in maintenance of cold rooms

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Potential demand for carbon dioxide and ammonia cascade refrigeration systems

5.1.3.2. Improvements in the efficiency of refrigeration systems with the use of natural refrigerants

5.1.3.3. Increasing capital investments in the food industry and growth of food services business, in terms of production, distribution, and transportation

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Technical issue associated with the commercial refrigeration equipment systems

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Refrigerant Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fluorocarbons

6.3. Hydrocarbons

6.4. Inorganics



7. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Merchandiser Refrigerators & Freezers

7.3. Beverage Refrigeration

7.4. Cold Room Cabinet

7.5. Refrigerated Display Cases

7.6. Refrigerated Vending Machine

7.7. Transportation Refrigeration



8. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bakeries

8.3. Commercial Kitchens

8.4. Convenience Stores

8.5. Hotels & Restaurants

8.6. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



9. Americas Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Quadrant

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Advansor A/S

13.2. Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.

13.3. Bitzer SE

13.4. Carnot Refrigeration

13.5. Carrier Global Corporation

13.6. Commercial Refrigeration Inc.

13.7. Daikin Industries, Ltd

13.8. Danfoss

13.9. Emerson Electric Co.

13.10. Evapco, Inc.

13.11. GEA Group AG

13.12. Green & Cool

13.13. Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration

13.14. Henry Group Industries

13.15. Hill Phoenix, Inc.

13.16. Hussmann Corporation

13.17. Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd.

13.18. Johnson Controls International PLC

13.19. Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

13.20. National Refrigeration Company

13.21. Rockwell Industries Limited

13.22. SCM Frigo S.p.A.

13.23. Western Refrigeration Private Limited



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1y009m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

