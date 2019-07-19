Global Commercial Robotics Market Outlook to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Robotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Robotics market accounted for $6.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $91.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 35.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for Commercial drones in agriculture and growth in military spending are the major factors influence market growth. However, higher Costs may hinder the growth of the market.

Robotics plays a crucial role in commercial applications, with many core operations being managed by robots. Commercial robots are dedicatedly programmed to accomplish any task that has been assigned to ease the complexities of bulk manufacturing. In the current stage, commercial robots have also been recognized as surveillance and monitoring mechanism that can significantly reduced the error occurrence.

By Application, Medical and Healthcare segment registered steady share during the forecast period. The healthcare professionals use robotics for many kinds of surgery and rehabilitation and also to handle time-consuming administrative tasks such as billing and claims processing. By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities due totechnological advancements in healthcare sector.

