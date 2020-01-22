Global Commercial Service Robot Market Forecasts to 2025 - Key Players are Northrop Grumman, KUKA, Kongsberg Maritime, Intuitive Surgical, and Parrot

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Service Robot Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial service robot market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2019-2025.



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the commercial service robot market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2019-2025.

Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the commercial service robot market for the forecast period.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the commercial service robot market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The global commercial service robot market is undergoing several transformations. The demand and utilization of commercial service robots are increasing on account of rapid urbanization, rising living standards, and high applications in military, agricultural, and commercial end-user segments. Over the past few decades, the market has witnessed the introduction of disruptive technology, along with hardware integration. Hence, the increasing emphasis on research and development, coupled with the adoption of smart techniques and automation, has expanded the scope of the robotics industry.



Continuous innovations and R&D are expected to unfold several opportunities for vendors. Vendors are focusing on promoting their products via online channels to gather maximum customer coverage. The continuous focus on research and development has pushed the global commercial service robot market to develop innovative, automated products catering to the healthcare sector. The high success rate of robotic surgeries has driven vendors to develop automated surgery solutions, thereby increasing the demand for service robots.

Commercial Service Robot Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by application, distribution, operation, and geography.

The healthcare segment has witnessed significant growth in the past years. It is likely to continue during the forecast period due to the growing number of surgical robot addictions and the increasing demand for rehabilitation robots. Their services in hospitals help to minimize errors and follow prescribed regulations. Another key factor, which is likely to drive the segment, is the increased investment in healthcare automation. The increase in efficiency and productivity is a major factor in the adoption of robots in the logistics sector.



The primary application is the use of mobile automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in warehouses and storage facilities to transport goods. Companies, nowadays, are emphasizing on the usage of smart and automated warehouse handling methods. Hence, major firms are focusing on these machines to boost factory and warehouse logistics. Agricultural robots have witnessed an increase in managing several agricultural processes effectively. The emergence of greater farmland in APAC is a significant driver for the growth of this segment.



Surface robots are observing high adoption in the operational segment. The segment is likely to witness innovations in the coming years, which is expected to push the demand across the globe. Further, the growing emphasis on adopting these devices in the entertainment and education sector is projected to propel the market worldwide. Aerial robots are heading toward significant growth as they can be used for searching, surveillance, mapping, and inspection and maintenance services and tasks inspection, etc. The growing investment in sophisticated equipment is likely to provide numerous opportunities to vendors, thereby accelerating growth prospects.



Commercial service robots are prominently sold through dealer distribution channels and retail stores. Well established retail channels have promoted the sale through indirect channels such as government agencies and distributors. In 2018, the indirect sales channel segment was the largest revenue contributor to the global commercial service robot market. The direct sales segment is facing intense competition from the retail segment. The online segment is witnessing high traction from the US and other APAC countries, particularly China and India.



North America has been at the forefront of technological advancement and development. The region, which comprises the US and Canada, is expected to witness a stable growth rate in the next few years. The US is a key country with regard to the demand for commercial service robots. Considering the tech-savvy population and the highly embracing culture of technological advancements in the country, the demand can be expected to rise significantly in the times to come.



In APAC, the increasing adoption of these automated machines is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing infrastructure development, leading to the establishment of advanced commercial spaces. The major reason for the growth in Europe is due to the high adoption in new commercial sectors. In MEA, the major reason for the increase in demand is the continuous focus on compatible infrastructure development, leading to the development of advanced commercial spaces.



Insights by Vendors



The global commercial service robot market is currently witnessing intense competition. The rapidly changing market dynamics concerning product innovation and advancement is acting as a catalyst to intensify the competition among existing players. Consumers have several choices with respect to product availability.

The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and redefine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence. The market showcases flexible behavior in terms of the adoption of new innovative products. The competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, innovations, and M&As.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Application Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Operation

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.2.1 Economic Development

7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.2.3 Dual-Income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Use of Robots in Education, Research, Defense and Security

8.1.2 Rising Demand for Mobile-Robotic Solutions

8.1.3 High Demand from the Medical & Healthcare Sector

8.1.4 High Labor Cost & Lack of Skilled Human Workforce

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 High Initial Investment

8.2.2 Unpredictable Performance in Untested Environments

8.2.3 Concern for Human Safety

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Demand for Robotic Products in Military & Commercial Use

8.3.2 Growth Potential Across Developing Nations

8.3.3 Persistent Innovation across Service Robots Sector



9 Value Chain

9.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers

9.2.3 Manufacturers

9.2.4 Distributors/Dealers

9.2.5 Retailers

9.2.6 End-users



10 Commercial Service Robot Market

10.1 Market Overview

10.1.1 Historical Data 20172018

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.1.3 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipment

10.2 Five Forces Analysis



11 Market by Application

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Healthcare

11.4 Defense, Rescue, and Security

11.5 Logistics

11.6 Construction

11.7 Field

11.8 Others



12 By Operation

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Surface

12.4 Aerial

12.5 Marine



13 By Distribution Channels

13.1 Market Overview



14 By Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview



15 North America



16 Europe



17 APAC



18 Middle East & Africa



19 Latin America



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

21.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.2 Business Segments

21.1.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation in Global Commercial Service Robot Market

21.1.4 Major Product Offerings

21.1.5 Key Strengths

21.1.6 Key Strategy

21.1.7 Key Opportunity

21.2 KUKA AG (Midea Group)

21.3 Kongsberg Maritime

21.4 Intuitive Surgical

21.5 Parrot



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Key Strengths

22.2 Honda Motor

22.3 Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies

22.4 Bluefin Robotics (General Dynamics)

22.5 ECA Group (Groupe Gorg)

22.6 Aethon

22.7 DeLaval International

22.8 Lely Holding

22.9 ABB

22.10 Yaskawa Motoma (Yaskawa Electric Corporation)

22.11 Fanuc Corporation

22.12 Panasonic Corporation

22.13 DJI

22.14 Staubli International

22.15 Nachi Robotic Systems

22.16 Robosoft Systems

22.17 ProDrone

22.18 Comau S.p.A.

22.19 Stryker Corporation

22.20 RobotLAB

22.21 Fetch

22.22 Think Surgical

22.23 Restoration Robotics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74f8yh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

