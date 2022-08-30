Global Commercial UAS for Law Enforcement and Public Safety Market Study 2022: Lowering Costs Accelerate Adoption of Drone Platforms in Public Safety Agencies

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial UAS for Law Enforcement and Public Safety Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technological advances and artificial intelligence capabilities in advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drone platforms are among the main drivers decreasing the cost of drone programs and boosting their demand from law enforcement agencies globally. Law enforcement and public safety agencies can use drones for various purposes, such as search and rescue operations or crime scene photography and reconstruction.

Their use offers a cost-effective solution to manned aircraft for many applications, which can be up to 10 times more expensive to deploy. As such, public authorities' adoption of commercial drone models is growing rapidly due to increasing platform capabilities and decreasing costs. While the benefits of UAS are many, their implementation remains difficult. Public safety agencies often struggle with adopting drone programs, which can be prohibitively costly.

This involves not only the costs of unit purchase, but also training, program administration, data management, and storage. Moreover, fears around citizen privacy and safety could risk agents facing severe public backlash for the use of drone platforms if the community's concerns are not addressed beforehand.

Most importantly, the lack of a clear regulatory framework guiding drone usage by law enforcement authorities makes officers reluctant to implement drone programs in their respective departments until restrictions are eased, and bureaucratic processes for permit approvals are simplified. This report discusses the importance of drone platforms for law enforcement agencies globally and details growth opportunities for UAS industry participants considering expansion into this market segment.

Other relevant report highlights include market drivers, restraints, main company profiles, and trends defining the market. Information for this study has been gathered from existing reports in the analyst's database, academic papers, specialized drone industry magazines, and reports from relevant research organizations.

Additional insights were collected through interviews with industry participants, including representatives from the manufacturing, software, and service market segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems for Law Enforcement and Public Safety

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Overview

Segmentation

Market Share by Commercial UAS Platform Type

Market Share by Region

Application Areas for Commercial UAS for Law Enforcement Departments and Public Safety Agencies

2021-2022 Commercial Law Enforcement and Public Safety Drone Industry

Representative Industry Participants

Commercial UAS Law Enforcement and Public Safety Manufacturers - Companies to Watch

Share of Main DJI Model Series in Use by Law Enforcement and Public Safety Agencies

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Drone Platforms for Drone as First Responder (DFR) Programs

Growth Opportunity 2: Counter-drone Technology for Preventing the Criminal Use of Drones

Growth Opportunity 3: Specialized Drone Training for Police Officers

Growth Opportunity 4: Hybrid Fixed-wing Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) Drones for Situational Awareness

