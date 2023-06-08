Global Commercial (UAS) Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Oil and Gas Industry Research Report 2023: Commitment to Sustainability and Environmental Trends Enhance Future Growth Potential

08 Jun, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Oil and Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the global commercial unmanned aerial systems market for the oil and gas industry, highlighting the main market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth opportunities.
The report also outlines how the oil and gas industry meets relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through UAS solutions that positively impact the environment.
In 2022, the commercial UAS market for the oil and gas industry generated $186.2 million in revenue. The most relevant applications of commercial UAS for the oil and gas industry include construction monitoring, infrastructure inspection, emergency response, security, goods delivery, and environmental impact monitoring.
This study details representative companies, significant investments, and use cases of the past 2 years. It highlights UAS applications in the industry, the main competitors, and customers engaging with UAS technology throughout their operations.
Furthermore, it details representative partnerships and mergers and acquisitions and summarizes the regulatory framework of selected countries.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Oil and Gas Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview and Scope of Analysis
- UAS Applications in the 3 Stages of the Oil and Gas Industry
- UAS Applications
- Trends and Challenges
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Representative Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems for the Oil and Gas Industry
- Regulatory Framework
- Use Cases
- Significant Venture Capital (VC) Investments
- Significant M&A Activity
- Significant Partnerships
- Key Competitors and Customers
- Meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - UAS for Offshore Operations
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Emission Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Pipeline Inspection
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btopqs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article