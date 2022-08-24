Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Swarm Technology Research Report 2022: Innovative AI Capabilities and Lower Production Costs Propel New Product Development

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Swarm Technology Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents information analyzed from proprietary data bases, academic papers, commercial drone magazines, and news sites specialized in UAS news and technological developments in drone technology and commercial applications.

The analysts conducted interviews with industry participants to get deeper insights into UAS swarm technology and its current and potential commercial applications.

Swarm UAS technology is experiencing rapid development due to increasing funding from governments for military end users. This development is bound to generate a spillover effect into the commercial sector, with many improvements in artificial intelligence benefiting commercial end users as well.

While the technology is in a nascent stage, several commercial market segments are already testing and applying the concept of drone swarms in their operations. These include agriculture, for the use of mass spraying; forestry, for massive data collection and widespread reforestation; and entertainment, for drone shows.

However, while the potential benefits of commercial UAS swarm application are clear, regulatory and technological improvements must take place before swarm use cases experience widespread adoption.

Regulations in most countries prohibit or limit the use of more than one UAS simultaneously by a single operator, forcing commercial end users to apply for authorizations in order to start implementing swarm technology.

Moreover, businesses remain unaware of the benefits UAS swarms could bring to their operations, further limiting adoption potential in the short term.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Swarm Technology Applications

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Overview/Trends/Challenges - Commercial UAS Swarm Applications

Application Areas for Commercial UAS Swarm Technology

Potential Application Areas for Commercial UAS Swarm Technology

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Commercial UAS Swarm Applications

2020-2022 Commercial UAS Swarm Companies

Companies Developing Commercial UAS Swarm Solutions

Commercial UAS Swarm Regulatory Framework Analysis by Largest Markets, 2022

Examples of Latest UAS Companies Allowed to Operate Commercial UAS Swarms in Select US States, 2021-2022

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: UAS Swarms for Precision Agriculture

Growth Opportunity 2: UAS Swarms for Infrastructure Inspection

Growth Opportunity 3: UAS Swarms for Commercial Last-mile Deliveries

