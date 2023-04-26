Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for Professional Entertainment Growth Opportunities: Featuring Training for UAS Videography & UAS Light Shows as a Replacement for Fireworks

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for Professional Entertainment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study examines the current state of the global commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for professional entertainment market, highlighting the main causes of growth.



Similar to other UAS markets, commercial UAS for professional entertainment has been growing rapidly in the past decade, witnessing important technological advancements, an evolving competitive landscape, and the entry of new market participants every year. The use of UAS in the entertainment industry helps market participants meet UN Sustainable Development Goals, and this study explains how.



The study segments the market into 3 main categories - UAS videography, UAS light shows, and first-person view (FPV) UAS racing. The study lists these segments' competitors, including manufacturers, service providers, and simulator developers.



Anticipated technological developments will be the major growth driver; nevertheless, the market is currently restrained by global supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian war. The entertainment industry is also sensitive to economic fluctuations, which restrains its growth. The global regulatory framework plays a key role in this market.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for the Professional Entertainment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Trends and Challenges

Segmentation

UAS Videography

UAS Light Shows

Representative Companies Offering UAS Light Shows

FPV UAS Racing

Regulatory Framework

Meeting UN SDGs

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Commercial UAS Professional-entertainment

Growth Opportunity 1: Training for UAS Videography

Growth Opportunity 2: UAS for Cinematographic Videography

Growth Opportunity 3: UAS Light Shows as a Replacement for Fireworks

Key Conclusions

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

