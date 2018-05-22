Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2018-2022: Start-Ups Commencing ADAS and Autonomous Technology Developments in Developing Economies

The Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS market to grow at a CAGR of 16.31% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, the introduction of sensor technology will be a key driver driving the growth of the market. Sensors are engineered to detect chemical, physical, and process changes, and detects changes in its immediate environment. Vendors are increasingly integrating automotive sensors that monitor on-board conditions in vehicles, as these sensors aid in executing automated operations.

The emergence of new business opportunities will be a key trend for the market growth. Due to the increasing ADAS penetration in commercial vehicles, business opportunities such as Big Data, Cyber Security, and Truck platoon business model will have high growth scope.

Further, the report states that the high cost pressure on OEMs will be a key challenge to the market growth. The changing regulatory environment and demanding consumer base subject the auto OEMs to extreme cost pressures. Also, the cost pressure on OEMs increases due to the growing consumer demand for advanced feature at competitive features.

Key vendors

Aptiv

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Magna International

WABCO

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Regulatory framework

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

TPMS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PAS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

FCW - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION (QUALITATIVE)

Segmentation by application

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of new business opportunities

Automotive vision systems, HMI, connectivity, and sensor technology - key determinants of future ADAS

Maturing autonomous vehicle concept

Start-ups commencing ADAS and autonomous technology developments in developing economies

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive benchmarking

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



