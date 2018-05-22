Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2018-2022: Start-Ups Commencing ADAS and Autonomous Technology Developments in Developing Economies

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS market to grow at a CAGR of 16.31% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, the introduction of sensor technology will be a key driver driving the growth of the market. Sensors are engineered to detect chemical, physical, and process changes, and detects changes in its immediate environment. Vendors are increasingly integrating automotive sensors that monitor on-board conditions in vehicles, as these sensors aid in executing automated operations.
The emergence of new business opportunities will be a key trend for the market growth. Due to the increasing ADAS penetration in commercial vehicles, business opportunities such as Big Data, Cyber Security, and Truck platoon business model will have high growth scope.
Further, the report states that the high cost pressure on OEMs will be a key challenge to the market growth. The changing regulatory environment and demanding consumer base subject the auto OEMs to extreme cost pressures. Also, the cost pressure on OEMs increases due to the growing consumer demand for advanced feature at competitive features.
Key vendors
- Aptiv
- Bosch
- Continental
- DENSO
- Magna International
- WABCO
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Regulatory framework
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- TPMS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- PAS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- FCW - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION (QUALITATIVE)
- Segmentation by application
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of new business opportunities
- Automotive vision systems, HMI, connectivity, and sensor technology - key determinants of future ADAS
- Maturing autonomous vehicle concept
- Start-ups commencing ADAS and autonomous technology developments in developing economies
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive benchmarking
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
