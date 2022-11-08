NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares



Global Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market to Reach 55.9 Million Units by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters estimated at 43.3 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 55.9 Million Units by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. OEM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach 30.5 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aftermarket segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 11.9 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Commercial Vehicle Air Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at 11.9 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 10.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

ACDelco

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

ALCO Filters Ltd.

Baldwin Filters, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Donaldson Co., Inc.

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Hastings Premium Filters

Hengst SE



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Commercial Vehicle Air Filter - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2019 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 10: World Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2020

(E)

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CHINA

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



EUROPE

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: France Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for

2020 (E)

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters

by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 43: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 46: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and

Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and

Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2020 (E)

Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 58: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



INDIA

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2020 (E)

Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: India Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 61: India 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and

Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 64: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM

and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2020 (E)

Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 70: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and

Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 76: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 79: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 82: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM

and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2020 (E)

Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 88: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and

Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



IRAN

Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 94: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 97: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and

Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 100: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 103: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM

and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Commercial

Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



AFRICA

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2020 (E)

Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicle Air Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Commercial Vehicle Air

Filters by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2017

and % CAGR



Table 109: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicle

Air Filters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

