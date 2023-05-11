Global Commercial Vehicle On-demand Features Analysis Report 2023: Outlook on 7 Key Segments Based on their Expected Launch Dates and Pricing Position

May 11, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Commercial Vehicle On-demand Features" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the major trends, factors, and activities around the inception of commercial vehicle on-demand features, and captures the outlook in seven segments based on their expected launch dates and pricing position.
The on-demand business model in the automotive industry is revolutionizing the way customers subscribe to a particular service offered by OEMs. The model allows customers to activate or deactivate a service according to their regional (or custom) requirements.
The subscription offered by automakers can be on a monthly, yearly, hourly, per kilometer basis, or a one-time payment. This business model enables OEMs to monetize and increase their revenue from the connected services that they offer. Connectivity is already prevalent in commercial vehicles, with fleets opting for features that improve vehicle management and overall productivity.
These services are primarily offered on a subscription basis, which includes a standard or customized package option, depending on feet requirements. However, with the advancement of IoT, artificial intelligence, and over-the-air network speed, customers will be more than willing to ask for these features whenever required. Autonomous, safety and security, convenience, and smart features will likely be offered on demand.
During the initial adoption stage and because of limited penetration, these features will be slowly introduced to the market in target applications but on a subscription basis; however, once considerable volume penetration is achieved, manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers will begin offering features as per the demand and will ensure business case viability for them.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Vehicle Feature on Demand (FoD) Services
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Feature on Demand (FoD) Services Scope Analysis
- Trucks of Future Approach
- Tentative Commercial Vehicle Feature on Demand Services
- Value Creation through Lifecycle
- Extent of Features and Services on Demand in the Future
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers for Feature on Demand Services
- Growth Restraints for Feature on Demand Services
3. Key Trends and Technologies
- OTA Trends Affecting FoD Adoption
- Shifting Customer Trends Supporting New Business Models
- Anticipated FoD Services in Commercial Vehicles
- Technology Built for FoD Services
- Regulatory and Legal Challenges in Implementing FoD
4. On-demand Features: Business Models
- Rise of Attractive Business Models and Payment Options
- FoD Access Types and Delivery
5. On-demand Features Offering and Sample Rates
- Impact of Connectivity
- Effect of Connectivity in Futuristic Business Models
- Business Model Shifts: Recommendations to Manufacturers
6. On-demand Features: In-vehicle Payments
- Key Business Models in In-vehicle FoD Payments
- In-vehicle Payment Options: Cards & Digital Wallets
- In-vehicle Payment: Types of Intermediaries and Services
- What will be the Future of In-vehicle Payments?
7. On-demand Features: Infotainment
- Infotainment: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis
- Infotainment FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers
- Infotainment Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023
- On-demand Feature: Fleet Management
- Fleet Management: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis
- Fleet Management FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers
- Fleet Management Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023
- On-demand Feature: Navigation
- Navigation: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis
- Navigation FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers
- Navigation Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023
8. On-demand Features: Vehicle Performance
- Vehicle Performance: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis
- Vehicle Performance FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers
- Vehicle Performance Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023
9. On-demand Features: Safety and Security
- Safety and Security: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis
- Safety and Security FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers
- Safety and Security Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023
- On-demand Feature: Adas and Autonomous
- ADAS and Autonomous: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis
- ADAS and Autonomous FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers
- ADAS and Autonomous Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023
10. On-demand Features: Convenience and Smart Features
- Convenience and Smart Features: Overview and Roadmap Prognosis
- Convenience and Smart FoD Utility: Fleet vs. Drivers
- Convenience and Smart Features: Packaging and Pricing Points, 2023
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Renewed Interest in Connected Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: Data Monetization
- Growth Opportunity 3: Fleet-specific Features
