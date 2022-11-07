Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market: OEM and Aftermarket

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report analyzes different product types, connectivity, applications, sales channels, vehicle types, end-use industries and regional market development for commercial vehicles. Furthermore, we have also covered market analysis for major countries in this report (the U.S., China, Germany and others) where the opportunities for commercial vehicles are lucrative.







Tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios.



This report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue and more.



The report includes a patent analysis for the automotive telematics market, representing a significant investment area for investors.



This report incorporates the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war on global and regional markets.



In this report, 2021 is used as the marketâ€™s base year, estimated values are provided for 2022 and the market values are forecast for the period of 2022-2027. All market values are provided in billions of dollars and market shares and CAGRs are provided in percentages.



Report Includes:

- 34 data tables and 29 additional tables

- A detailed review and up-to-date assessment of the global market for commercial vehicle telematics with emphasis on OEMs and aftermarket

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023, and 2025 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for automotive telematics market in USD million value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, connectivity, application, sales channel, vehicle type, end-use industry and region

- Highlights of current and future market potential for commercial vehicle/automotive telematics industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market growth driving factors and regulatory scenario

- Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global and regional markets for automotive telematics

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis for automotive telematics providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on commercial vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and major types of end-users

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India and South Korea, among others

- Review of the recent patents published and granted on commercial vehicle telematics technology space

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading automotive manufacturers in the worldwide market, including Cartrack, Fleet Complete, LG Electronics, Masternaut and Samsara Inc.



Summary:

Telematics for commercial vehicles is continuously growingwith the prevalence of subscription-based pricing models.This model allows telematics users (fleet managers and vehicle owners) to pay a premiumaccording to the chosen telematics features.



Due to this trend, core software companies are investing in the business.Automotive vehicle and hardware manufacturers are working collaboratively as software rapidly replaces vehicle hardware.



Apart from the automotive companies, there is a wide variety of end users for telematic businesses interested only in the data collected through telematics (insurance risk assessment companies for strategicplanning).



The aftermarket players have notable command of commercial vehicle telematics.The OEM segment is emergingwith government support.



The regionalgovernment is mandated to use essential telematics features (safety services, vehicle navigation and others).Government regulations have also contributed to making a carbon-neutraleconomy.



Commercial vehicle telematic service providers are focused on working with OEMs to activate telematics devices in factor-fitted vehicles without installing additional hardware. Telematics service providers in North America and Europe are highly focused OEMs (General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Mitsubishi and others).



Currently, the fleet of commercial electric vehicles is significantly smaller than the conventional, but it is growing continuously.Telematics solutions for electric vehicles can provide information about vehicle range, battery charge levels, total energy consumed and electric miles driven.



The electric economy will become more critical, leading telematics solution providers to find new and innovative ways to derive EV telematics-related data and optimize vehicles.Telematics service providers are working with EV manufacturer partners to harness the data from electric vehicles and create solutions for segments that will emerge as first-wave adopters, including government fleets, public transit fleets, utilities and more.



According to The analyst estimates, by the end of 2027, the global value of commercial vehicle telematics is expected to reach REDACTED. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period.



