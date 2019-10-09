Global Commercial Vehicles Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Commercial Vehicles market worldwide is projected to grow by 9.1 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Commercial Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 35.5 Million Units by the year 2025, Commercial Vehicles will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 325.8 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 265.1 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial Vehicles will reach a market size of 2.1 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.6 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AB Volvo; Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd.; Ashok Leyland Ltd.; Autocar LLC; Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.; Champion Bus, Inc.; China FAW Group Co., Ltd.; CNH Industrial NV; DAF Trucks NV; Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.; Daimler AG; Dongfeng Motor Corporation; Eicher Motors Ltd.; Ford Motor Co., Ltd.; Freightliner Trucks; General Motors Company; Hindustan Motors Ltd.; Hino Motors Ltd.; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Isuzu Motors Ltd.; Kia Motors Corporation; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; MAN SE; Man Truck & Bus AG; Mazda Motor Corporation; Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; Navistar International Corporation; Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Renault Group; Renault Trucks SAS; Suzuki Motor Corporation; Toyota Motor Corporation; Volkswagen AG; Volvo Bus Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Vehicles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Commercial Vehicles Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Commercial Vehicles Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Commercial Vehicles Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Projections in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Commercial Vehicles Market in the United States: A

Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Commercial Vehicles Historic Market Review in

Units: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Commercial Vehicles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Commercial Vehicles Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in Units for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Commercial Vehicles Market Growth Prospects

in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Commercial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in China

in Units: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Commercial Vehicles Market Demand Scenario

in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Commercial Vehicles Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 14: European Commercial Vehicles Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Commercial Vehicles Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Commercial Vehicles Historic Market Scenario

in Units: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Commercial Vehicles Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Commercial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis

in Units: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Commercial Vehicles Market Growth Prospects

in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Commercial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in Units: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Vehicles: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Commercial Vehicles Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Commercial Vehicles Historic Market Review in

Units: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Projections in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Commercial Vehicles Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in Units for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Units: 2018-2025

Table 28: Commercial Vehicles Market in Rest of Europe in

Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Commercial Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Commercial Vehicles Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Commercial Vehicles Historic Market

Analysis in Units: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Commercial Vehicles Historic Market Review in

Units: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Commercial Vehicles Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Commercial Vehicles Historic Market

Analysis in Units: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Commercial Vehicles:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 39: Commercial Vehicles Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Commercial Vehicles Market Trends by

Region/Country in Units: 2018-2025

Table 41: Commercial Vehicles Market in Latin America in Units

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Commercial Vehicles Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2018-2025

Table 44: Commercial Vehicles Market in Argentina in Units: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Commercial Vehicles Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Commercial Vehicles Historic Market

Scenario in Units: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Commercial Vehicles Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Commercial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis

in Units: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Commercial Vehicles Market

Estimates and Projections in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Commercial Vehicles Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Commercial Vehicles Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Units: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Commercial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Commercial Vehicles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Commercial Vehicles Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in Units for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units: 2018-2025

Table 57: Commercial Vehicles Market in Israel in Units: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Commercial Vehicles Market Growth

Prospects in Units for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Commercial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in Units: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Commercial Vehicles Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Commercial Vehicles Historic

Market Analysis in Units: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Commercial Vehicles Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Commercial Vehicles Historic

Market Analysis in Units: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Commercial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Projections in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Commercial Vehicles Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in Units for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



AB VOLVO GROUP

ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD. (JAC)

ASHOK LEYLAND

AUTOCAR

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS

CHAMPION BUS

FAW GROUP CORPORATION

CNH INDUSTRIAL NV

DAF TRUCKS NV

DAIHATSU MOTOR

DAIMLER AG

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

EICHER MOTORS

FORD MOTOR

FREIGHTLINER TRUCKS

HINDUSTAN MOTORS

HINO MOTORS

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

ISUZU MOTORS

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.

MAN SE

MAN TRUCK & BUS AG

MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

NISSAN MOTOR CORPORATION

GROUPE RENAULT

RENAULT TRUCKS SAS

SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

VOLKSWAGEN AG

VOLVO BUS CORPORATION

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

