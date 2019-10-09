Global Commercial Vehicles Industry
Commercial Vehicles market worldwide is projected to grow by 9.1 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Commercial Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 35.5 Million Units by the year 2025, Commercial Vehicles will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 325.8 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 265.1 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial Vehicles will reach a market size of 2.1 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.6 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AB Volvo; Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd.; Ashok Leyland Ltd.; Autocar LLC; Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.; Champion Bus, Inc.; China FAW Group Co., Ltd.; CNH Industrial NV; DAF Trucks NV; Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.; Daimler AG; Dongfeng Motor Corporation; Eicher Motors Ltd.; Ford Motor Co., Ltd.; Freightliner Trucks; General Motors Company; Hindustan Motors Ltd.; Hino Motors Ltd.; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Isuzu Motors Ltd.; Kia Motors Corporation; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; MAN SE; Man Truck & Bus AG; Mazda Motor Corporation; Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; Navistar International Corporation; Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Renault Group; Renault Trucks SAS; Suzuki Motor Corporation; Toyota Motor Corporation; Volkswagen AG; Volvo Bus Corporation
