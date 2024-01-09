Global Commodities Import and Export Trade Data Database 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Import and Export Trade Data Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Discover relevant and alternative suppliers for your commodities and proactively monitor the shipment details of both your competitors and existing partners by accessing import-export data online. Easily search for import-export data by criteria such as country, importer, exporter, HS Code, commodity, data duration, port name, and transport mode, and access the latest data and insights at your fingertips.

Identify and thoroughly study the trade relationships of import and export companies, gaining insights into your competitors' procurement sources and the recipients of their goods. The analyst's goal is to ensure that when you search for data, you find precisely what you are seeking in easily comprehensible visualizations. We transform raw and convoluted shipment records into clean and informative charts and graphics.

Effortlessly compare the prices of goods that companies import and export globally, utilizing historical data and up-to-date information. Capture essential business prospects by obtaining verified phone numbers and email addresses of companies, key decision-makers, and other employees.

Access import-export data online from over 190 countries and analyze the global market with detailed shipment information. Discover importers, exporters, markets, and products, and monitor your competition with the assistance of the six types of data we provide: Customs Data, Statistical Data, Mirror Data, Bill of Lading Data, Suez Canal Bill of Lading Data, and Transit Data.

Detailed Customs Data contains 100% shipment information, including company details. The database offers detailed customs data for over 55 countries online, including Angola, Turkey, Thailand, Bangladesh, Burundi, Bolivia, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Fiji, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Indonesia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Ukraine, and many more. Customs data is invaluable for identifying importers and exporters, tracking competitors' trade activities, and gaining in-depth market insights.

Statistical Data covers essential shipment information such as date, quantity, price, and country, though it does not include company names. You can access statistical data for 30 European countries online, along with data from other nations. Statistical data is useful for identifying potential markets, determining the market prices of commodities imported and exported globally, and analyzing the market share of countries.

Mirror Data contains data from countries for which direct data is unavailable, restructured based on data from their partner countries. The database encompasses mirror data for 184 countries, providing valuable insights even in cases where direct data is lacking.

Bill of Lading Data is derived from shipping documents and includes information about companies' shipments, though pricing details are not available.

Suez Canal Data comprises bill of lading data for shipments passing through the Suez Canal, allowing access to information for 109 countries.

The database offers trade data coverage for various regions, whether you want to analyze the market of a particular country or an entire continent. The trade data covers regions including Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

Key Highlights

Access 190+ Countries - Trade data of the world's largest databases consisting of over 190 countries.

Different Data Fields - Get information on the basis of different data fields - HS Code, Port, Country, etc.

Dashboard Features - Refine your search with 20+ filters, trade partner tree, customized reports, etc.

Access a database with 10 million contacts for companies and their employees.

Explore information on 1.8 million importer-exporter companies.

Visualize the Market - Utilize the feature of "Visualize View" to get multiple views and insights into the market.

Analyze Market Trends - Learn about your target market and analyze the dynamics of trends to strategize better.

Timely Data Update - The trade database in the online trade intelligence platform updates every 30 days.

Contact Details - Get the contact information of importers and exporters and their employees' contact details.

Online Access - Be without worries about losing access to your last search term or downloaded import-export records.

Transit Data: Contains information on import-export shipments that pass through various customs territories.

Target Market

The target market is highly diverse, with potential applications across various sectors, including:

Automobile Sector: Access to import-export data can help automobile manufacturers and suppliers track the global movement of automotive components and products.

Access to import-export data can help automobile manufacturers and suppliers track the global movement of automotive components and products. Textile Sector: Textile companies can utilize this data to monitor the international trade of textiles, fabrics, and apparel.

Textile companies can utilize this data to monitor the international trade of textiles, fabrics, and apparel. Pharmaceutical Sector: Pharmaceutical firms can track the import and export of pharmaceutical products, active ingredients, and medical devices to inform their business strategies.

Pharmaceutical firms can track the import and export of pharmaceutical products, active ingredients, and medical devices to inform their business strategies. Food Industries: Companies in the food and beverage industry can benefit from insights into the global trade of food products, ingredients, and agricultural commodities.

Companies in the food and beverage industry can benefit from insights into the global trade of food products, ingredients, and agricultural commodities. Importers and Exporters: Businesses engaged in international trade can use this data to optimize their supply chain, identify potential partners, and assess market opportunities.

Businesses engaged in international trade can use this data to optimize their supply chain, identify potential partners, and assess market opportunities. Law Firms: Legal professionals can leverage import-export data for cases related to trade disputes, compliance, and intellectual property rights.

Legal professionals can leverage import-export data for cases related to trade disputes, compliance, and intellectual property rights. Financial Institutions: Banks and financial institutions can analyze trade data to assess credit risk, support trade finance decisions, and identify investment opportunities.

Banks and financial institutions can analyze trade data to assess credit risk, support trade finance decisions, and identify investment opportunities. Logistics Companies: Logistics providers can use this data to optimize shipping routes, improve inventory management, and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Logistics providers can use this data to optimize shipping routes, improve inventory management, and enhance supply chain efficiency. Consulting and Research Firms: Research and consulting firms can offer valuable insights to clients across various industries by analyzing trade trends and market dynamics.

Research and consulting firms can offer valuable insights to clients across various industries by analyzing trade trends and market dynamics. Trade and Government Agencies: Government agencies can monitor trade flows, enforce trade policies, and make informed decisions regarding tariffs and regulations.

Government agencies can monitor trade flows, enforce trade policies, and make informed decisions regarding tariffs and regulations. Media and Communication Entities: Media organizations can use trade data to report on international trade developments and their impact on global markets.

Media organizations can use trade data to report on international trade developments and their impact on global markets. Manufacturers: Manufacturers across sectors can gain insights into global supply and demand trends, helping them make strategic decisions.

