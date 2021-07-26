Global Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $9,148.1 Million at a CAGR of 6.1% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [186 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has published a report titled "Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market by Platform (Airborne, Vehicle Mounted, Naval, and Others), Mobility (Fixed and Man-portable), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027"

The Global Communication Intelligence Market is predicted to generate a revenue of $9,148.1 million at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market recorded a revenue of $1,434.3 million in 2019 and is further predicted to generate a revenue of $2,398.2 million during the analysis period. This is mainly because the demand of communication intelligence (COMINT) platforms is continuously increasing. Also, the regional countries such as India and China are using advanced security technologies in order to maintain peace and safety in their own countries.

Highlights of the Market

The report has divided the market based on platform and mobility.

Platform Segment: The vehicle mounted sub-segment is expected to garner the highest revenue of $1,488.1 million at a CAGR of 6.8%, rising from $895.1 million in 2019 during the forecast period. The emergence of new and innovative COMINT solutions with complete advanced system in place of independent sensor-based platforms is one of the major factors enhancing the growth of the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Security and defense sectors of any country rely on communications surveillance and intelligence technology to safeguard their infrastructure and people from cross-border operations or any kind of warfare. Communication intelligence technologies can provide confidential information regarding illegal activities and help the defense sector in a significant way. The rising demand of advanced security solutions across the aerospace and defense industry is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. The implementation of communication intelligence systems requires a high amount of investment, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. COMINT technology plays a crucial role in the government and the defense sector. COMINT solutions are being developed for multiple areas such as, radio frequency (RF), jamming, eavesdropping, spectrum mapping, cyber-surveillance, and maritime domain awareness. These factors are expected to create many opportunities in the market during upcoming years.

Top Players of the Communication Intelligence Market

The most prominent players of the global communication intelligence market include

Raytheon Company Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Thales Group General Dynamics Corporation L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Elbit Systems Ltd. BAE Systems TCI International, Inc. Saab AB, HENSOLDT

These companies are focusing on R&D, merger and acquisition, and many other strategies to sustain the growth of the market. The report also reviews many other important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic development.

In April 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an American multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate, successfully completed the merger with United Technologies Corporation, a US based multinational conglomerate. - Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [80 pages]

Covid-19 Impact on Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted the world economy in a negative way. Most of the industries experienced massive downfall because of the restrictions imposed across supply chain and countries. The pandemic is going to affect the communication intelligence market in a slightly negative way. The aircraft manufacturing industries has reduced the production process because of the lessening demand of aircraft during the lockdown period. However, defense projects and military equipment manufacturing industries were still working because of the precautions taken by the governments during the pandemic period.

