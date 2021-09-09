Global Communications, Collaboration, and Contact Center Market Report 2021: Enabling Key Workflows with Pre-packaged and Programmable Communications Solutions to Enhance Citizen and Staff Journeys
Sep 09, 2021, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration, and Contact Center Technologies in the Government Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report has identified the government vertical as ripe for digital transformation and the adoption of modern communications and collaboration technologies to improve operational efficiencies and enhance citizen experiences.
This study discusses opportunities for improving citizens', public workers', and other stakeholders' communications and collaboration experiences and enhancing important workflows in the government sector using pre-packaged communications and collaboration solutions, application programming interfaces (APIs), and programmable communications capabilities.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the social distancing norms it necessitated, has impacted all public services, revealing the urgent need for digital transformation. Governments, usually poorly funded, still perform lots of processes manually, with low levels of automation and limited use of productivity-enhancing digital technologies.
Governments bodies are usually large organizations with a diverse workforce performing multiple different job functions, spread across several facilities, with lots of specific needs. Government services span social benefits, education, law-making and courts, pest and wildlife control, tax collection, citizen information management, urban infrastructure, environment, transportation, safety and security, housing and building, employment, business and consumer services, culture and entertainment, street cleaning, garbage disposal, and more.
Each government workflow has its own stakeholders, supply chain, users, specific processes, protocols, technology requirements, challenges, and objectives. Additionally, by nature, some of the workflows in the government vertical are hard to digitize.
In order to effectively leverage digital technologies to address this vertical, a clear understanding of each workflow and the related choke points is required.
Key Features
The study identifies key use cases for point solutions, such as video conferencing or team messaging, as well as integrated suites such as unified communications and collaboration (UCC), UC as a service (UCaaS), communications platform as a service (CPaaS), contact center, and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions in the government sector.
The study also identifies the key growth opportunities within the government vertical for these communications solutions.
More specifically, the study has identified the following use cases whereby advanced communications tools can deliver value to government organizations:
- Remote and hybrid staff collaboration and communication
- Managing contractor engagements
- Inter-agency communications
- Inbound citizen, supplier, and partner contact
- Public outreach and virtual events
- On-premises and remote monitoring and follow-up
- Reminders, notifications, and emergency alerts
- Virtual workflows (court proceedings, city council meetings, etc.)
- Mass campaigns and surveys (census surveys, voting polls, etc.)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Communications and Collaboration in the Government Sector
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
- Growth Environment and Purpose of the Study
3. Definitions and Scope
- Scope
- Technology-related Definitions
- The Value Proposition of APIs, CPaaS, and Programmable Communications
4. State of the Market & Growth Environment
- Technology Evolution
- Government Sector Overview
- Key Business Goals
- Top IT-Related Challenges
- Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy
- Digital Transformation Success Measurement
- Covid-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives
- Covid-19 Impact on Technology Investments
- Covid-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers
- Technology Prioritization Planned Post Covid-19
- Future Investment Prioritization
- Key Drivers for Investing in Communication & Collaboration
- Communication & Collaboration Tools Used Today
- Communications & Collaboration Tools Deployment
- Communication & Collaboration Solutions
- Communications & Collaboration Tools Deployment "in the Cloud"
- Cloud or Cloud Communications Provider Selection
- Technologies Used/Planned for Frontline Workers
- Usage of CPaaS & Programmable Communications
- Benefits of using CPaaS & Programmable Communications
- Communication & Collaboration Investment Factors
- Factors Determining No Investment/Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools
- Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2021
- Critical Success Factors and Growth Drivers for Communications Technology Vendors and Service Providers
- Critical Success Factors and Growth Drivers for UCC, UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS Providers
- Critical Success Factors and Growth Drivers
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Covid-19 Impact
- Public-sector Post-pandemic Digital Transformation Strategies
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Flowchart Symbols
5. Government Use Cases Ripe for Transformation
- Key Use Cases for Cloud Communication, Collaboration, and Contact Center Services in the Public Sector
- Remote and Hybrid Staff Communications and Collaboration
- Managing Contractor Engagements
- Inter-agency Coordination
- Inbound Citizen/Supplier/Partner Contact
- Public Outreach and Virtual Events
- On-premises and Remote Monitoring and Follow-up
- Reminders, Notifications, and Emergency Alerts
- Virtual Workflows
- Mass Campaigns and Surveys
6. Growth Opportunities
- Digital Trends in Government - Covid-19's Impact on Technology Requirements and Adoption
- Growth Opportunity 1: Video Conferencing, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Team Collaboration, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3: Unified Communications, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 4: Contact Center, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 5: Programmable Communications, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 6: Communications and Collaboration Devices, 2020
7. Conclusion
8. Appendix
