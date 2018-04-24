Global Communications Endpoints Market Analysis, Forecasts & Growth Opportunities 2018-2021

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Growth Opportunities in the Communications Endpoints Market, Forecast to 2021" report
The business communications endpoints market is in a state of constant flux. Before the revolution of computers and IP communications, TDM phones, DECT phones and faxes were the main types of communications devices used for communications and collaboration. Today, and after 20 years of accelerated technology innovation, a business worker can conduct his/her job anywhere and anytime using a wide array of hardware and software endpoints and interfaces.
Interaction is no longer limited to a desk or a handset, but can happen anytime, on the go, at home, on a plane or in a hotel room by simply dialing in, clicking, touching, dragging, or connecting via a smartphone, tablet, PC or any type of IP communications device.
Software communications and collaboration usage has also gone through the roof. Besides email and instant messaging services that became mainstream in the late nineties/early 2000s and are still used by the vast majority of businesses around the world to communicate and collaborate, different types of software-based chat, audio, web, and video communications and collaborations clients, applications, and services have invaded the enterprise setting. Today, it is becoming harder and harder to identify a business worker who did not engage in any type of audio, web, or video conversation via a software-based communications and collaboration endpoint.
As Generation Y workers continue to penetrate the workplace and newer types of communications and collaboration technologies continue to emerge , desktop phones and other types of hard endpoints are becoming less popular. This is not to say that desktop phones will disappear anytime soon, but their popularity has been noticeably fading. As for email platforms, while different new software communications and collaboration services and applications have been emerging for desktop PCs, mobile devices and tablets, email services will continue to be the main form of digital communications among the vast majority of business users around the world, at least within the coming decade.
This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global communications endpoints market. As part of this analysis, the author has identified market drivers, restraints, market forecasts and competitive trends within the global business headset market. The study has also identified 16 growth opportunities for communications endpoints vendors worldwide. These opportunities span vision, strategy, products, services, business models, marketing, partnerships, sales, and support initiatives. Using the data and analysis in this study vendors and resellers can develop sustainable growth strategies and improve their market positioning.
This research service analyzes the global communications endpoints market. Hard communications endpoints covered include TDM phones (analog and digital); IP desktop phones (proprietary and SIP); tabletop conference phones (TDM/IP/USB/Bluetooth); DECT phones (TDM and IP); VoWLAN/Wi-Fi phones; video conferencing endpoints (room systems and executive desktop systems), conference room USB cams; professional headsets; commercial microphones; smartphones, and tablets.
Soft communications endpoints covered in the study include telephony-centric UCC clients; web and video conferencing services; and messaging-centric team collab solutions.
The study currently does not cover hard endpoints such as head mounted displays (HMDs); wearable devices (e.g., smart watches, trackers, intelligent badges); and installed audio conferencing systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Communications Endpoints Landscape
- Strategic Imperatives for Communications Endpoints Vendors
2. Growth Environment
- Scope and Market Definitions
- State of the Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
3. Market Forecasts
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast-Desktop Phone Market
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast-Indoor Mobility Phone Market
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast-Tabletop Audio Conference Phone Market
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast-Video Conferencing Endpoints Market
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast-Meeting Room Communications Peripherals and Components Market
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast-Professional Headset Market
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast-Smartphone Market
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast-Tablet Market
- Seat License Shipment Forecast-Soft Communications and Collaboration Endpoints Market
- Seat License Shipment Forecast-Telephony-centric UCC Clients Market
- Daily Active Users Forecast-Messaging-centric/Team Collaboration Market
4. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Top Predictions for the Communications Endpoints Market
5. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
6. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 1: If It's a Hard IP Endpoint, Make it SIP
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 2: Evolve IP Desktop Phones into Multimedia Devices
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 3: Add Microsoft-qualified Hard Endpoint Options
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 4: Target Various Vertical Industries with Indoor Mobility Phones
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 5: Introduce Cost-Effective Conference Endpoints
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 6: Recognize UCC-enabled Headsets As Crucial Tools for Software Communications and Collaboration
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 7: Implement Product or Device as a Service for your Communications Endpoints
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 8: Enrich Your Endpoint Offerings with Data Analytics
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 9: Explore Opportunities in the Wearables Market
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 10: Enhance Your Endpoints with Artificial Intelligence
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 11: Develop Next-Generation All-in-One Software Communications and Collaboration Endpoints
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 12: Differentiate with Application Integration and Open APIs
- Vision and Strategy-Opportunity 13: Learn from Market Disruptors
- Brand and Demand-Opportunity 14: Keep Millennials in Mind When Developing New Endpoints
- Brand and Demand-Opportunity 15: Educate the Market About the Various Types of Endpoints
- Brand and Demand-Opportunity 16: Evolve Your Channel Structure
- Brand and Demand-Opportunity 17: Invest Time and Resources into Social Media Marketing
7. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Total Growth Opportunity Matrix 1-17: Vision and Strategy
- Total Growth Opportunities Matrix Chart
8. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
- Legal Disclaimer
9. Appendix
