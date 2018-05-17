Global communications test and measurement market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.9% over the period of 2018 - 2024

LONDON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global communications test and measurement market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report predicts the global communications test and measurement market to grow with a CAGR of 12.9% over the period of 2018 - 2024. The study on communications test and measurement market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on communications test and measurement market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global communications test and measurement market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global communications test and measurement market over the period of 2016 – 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Research methodology



• Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



• Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources. The secondary sources of the data typically include

• Company reports and publications

• Government/institutional publications

• Trade and associations' journals

• Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

• Websites and publications by research agencies



Segments Covered

The report segments the global communications test and measurement market on the basis of type of test, service, solution and end-user.



Global Communications Test and Measurement Market by Type of Test

• Lab and Manufacturing Test

• Enterprise Test

• Field Network Test

• Network Assurance Test



Global Communications Test and Measurement Market by Service

• Professional Service

• Managed Service

• Product Support Service



Global Communications Test and Measurement Market by Solution

• Wireless Test Solution

• Wire line Test Solution



Global Communications Test and Measurement Market by End-User

• Mobile Device Manufacturer

• Telecommunication Service Provider

• Network Equipment Manufacturer

• Enterprise



Global Communications Test and Measurement Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW



Companies Profiled in the report

• Danaher Corporation

• National Instruments Corporation

• EXFO, Inc

• Viavi Solutions Inc

• IXIA

• Anritsu Corporation

• Spirent Communications

• Agilent Technologies

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Rohde&Schwarz



How this report delivers?

1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of communications test and measurement market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in communications test and measurement market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in global communications test and measurement market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



