Global Communications Testing Market Radar 2019: 5G is Going to be a Game Changer

5G deployment is an important trend in the telecom industry. With South Korea having successfully rolled out its 5G operations commercially, many other countries are also expected to roll out their deployments soon. Deployments will be more business to business than business to consumer and will have significant implications across several industry verticals.

Since it is built to offer higher throughput at lower latency and withstand higher network loads, the architecture of the network infrastructure has more virtualized elements and is more complex for the network operator. The operator should ensure an optimal level of service quality while rolling out 5G and that existing network deployments do not suffer any kind of degradation.



5G is without a doubt going to be a game changer, but its deployment calls for a massive realignment of existing network elements and the architecture and deployment of new and improved network elements, including but not limited to virtualized and software-defined functions on existing networks, and small cells and femtocells and edge computing technologies.



Stakeholders, which include the operator, the equipment manufacturer, and the chipset manufacturer, will require a network test and monitoring solution that is easy to deploy, fully virtualized, and compliant with 5G non-standalone and standalone standards.



A solution should be fully transparent and must transcend network infrastructure, network equipment, and the 5G-compliant mobile device. To ensure this continuity, communications testing vendors have either engineered missing components and incorporated them into their platform or acquired companies that have the testing capability required by the acquirer.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. The Radar-Communications Testing Market



3. C2A-Market Participant Profiles



Keysight Technologies

EXFO

National Instruments

Rohde & Schwarz SwissQual

Spirent Communications

VIAVI Solutions

Teledyne LeCroy

Tektronix

NETSCOUT

Infovista

Teradyne

VeEX

Xena Networks

Shineway Tech

Sandvine

Accedian Networks

Anritsu

SolarWinds Worldwide

IBM

Broadcom

4. The Last Word



