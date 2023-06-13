Global Community and Individual Services Market Report 2023: Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, & Self-help Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global community and individual services market grew from $1,350.21 billion in 2022 to $1,432.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The community and individual services market is expected to grow from $1,760.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe.

Community service refers to voluntary work performed without pay to support and aid people in the community. Individual services such as counselling and advice, emergency assistance, medical care, and providing necessities or services to individuals are designed to minimize the effects of poverty, primarily for impoverished people.

The main types of community and individual services are community food, housing, relief services, and individual and family services. Community food service providers are establishments that prepare and deliver food for the needy. The different modes include online, and offline and are used in various applications such as food stamp programs, disaster relief services, adoption services, and self-help.

Community and individual services providers are increasingly using a data-driven approaches such as big data and predictive analytics to gather insights related to social assistance services. Predictive analytics involves the use of data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data.

Big data analytics involves extracting hidden patterns and useful information from a large set of data. These techniques help in reporting, detecting, or correcting non-compliance while monitoring the target population.

For instance, Hillside Family of Agencies, a human services provider for youth and families, is using predictive analytics to reduce the dropout rates among youth in high school. Good Samaritan Society, a non-profit provider of senior care and services, has partnered with IBM to use big data and analytics software for its clinical and operational data about the patients.

Western Europe was the largest region in the community and individual services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the community and individual services market. The regions covered in the community and individual services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability. Symptoms of this disorder typically appear during early childhood and affect a person's ability to communicate and interact with others. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the US.

Studies show that early diagnosis and intervention lead to significantly improved outcomes. To address this, many autism research organizations are expected to invest more time and money in the betterment of this condition. Training social service employees for autism child care counselors, the number of therapists, and psychologists will increase and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues.

The community and individual services market consist of revenues earned by entities that provide services such as community food services, community housing services, temporary shelters, other community housing services, emergency and other relief services, vocational rehabilitation services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Major companies in the community and individual services market include

  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions
  • Food For Poor
  • G8 Education
  • Goodstart Early Learning
  • KinderCare Education
  • Primrose Schools
  • Sanctuary Housing
  • Sanctuary Housing
  • THE SALVATION ARMY INTERNATIONAL TRUST
  • Unicef
  • World Food Programme

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Community And Individual Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Community And Individual Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Community And Individual Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Community And Individual Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Community And Individual Services Market Trends And Strategies

8. Community And Individual Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario
8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Community And Individual Services Market
8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Community And Individual Services Market
8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Community And Individual Services Market

9. Community And Individual Services Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Community And Individual Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Community And Individual Services Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Community And Individual Services Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Community And Individual Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Community And Individual Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Community And Individual Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services
  • Individual And Family Services

11.2. Global Community And Individual Services Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Online
  • Offline

11.3. Global Community And Individual Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Food Stamp Program
  • Disaster Relief Services
  • Adoption Services
  • Self-help

12. Community And Individual Services Market Segments
12.1. Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Community Food Services; Community Housing Services; Temporary Shelters; Other Community Housing Services; Emergency And Other Relief Services; Vocational Rehabilitation Services
12.2. Global Individual And Family Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Child And Youth Services; Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities; Other Individual And Family Services

13. Community And Individual Services Market Metrics
13.1. Community And Individual Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Community And Individual Services Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/natvhw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Hydrogen Technology and Production Global Market 2023 - 2033: Recent Industry Developments and Investments and Start-up Funding

Global Functional Genomics Market 2023 to 2033: Integration of Multi-omics Approaches for Patient Stratification Drives Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.