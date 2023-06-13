Global Community and Individual Services Market Report 2023: Food Stamp Program, Disaster Relief Services, Adoption Services, & Self-help Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Community And Individual Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global community and individual services market grew from $1,350.21 billion in 2022 to $1,432.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The community and individual services market is expected to grow from $1,760.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe.

Community service refers to voluntary work performed without pay to support and aid people in the community. Individual services such as counselling and advice, emergency assistance, medical care, and providing necessities or services to individuals are designed to minimize the effects of poverty, primarily for impoverished people.



The main types of community and individual services are community food, housing, relief services, and individual and family services. Community food service providers are establishments that prepare and deliver food for the needy. The different modes include online, and offline and are used in various applications such as food stamp programs, disaster relief services, adoption services, and self-help.

Community and individual services providers are increasingly using a data-driven approaches such as big data and predictive analytics to gather insights related to social assistance services. Predictive analytics involves the use of data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data.

Big data analytics involves extracting hidden patterns and useful information from a large set of data. These techniques help in reporting, detecting, or correcting non-compliance while monitoring the target population.

For instance, Hillside Family of Agencies, a human services provider for youth and families, is using predictive analytics to reduce the dropout rates among youth in high school. Good Samaritan Society, a non-profit provider of senior care and services, has partnered with IBM to use big data and analytics software for its clinical and operational data about the patients.



Western Europe was the largest region in the community and individual services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the community and individual services market. The regions covered in the community and individual services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability. Symptoms of this disorder typically appear during early childhood and affect a person's ability to communicate and interact with others. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the US.

Studies show that early diagnosis and intervention lead to significantly improved outcomes. To address this, many autism research organizations are expected to invest more time and money in the betterment of this condition. Training social service employees for autism child care counselors, the number of therapists, and psychologists will increase and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues.



The community and individual services market consist of revenues earned by entities that provide services such as community food services, community housing services, temporary shelters, other community housing services, emergency and other relief services, vocational rehabilitation services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Major companies in the community and individual services market include

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Food For Poor

G8 Education

Goodstart Early Learning

KinderCare Education

Primrose Schools

Sanctuary Housing

Sanctuary Housing

THE SALVATION ARMY INTERNATIONAL TRUST

Unicef

World Food Programme

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Community And Individual Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Community And Individual Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Community And Individual Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Community And Individual Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Community And Individual Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Community And Individual Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Community And Individual Services Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Community And Individual Services Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Community And Individual Services Market



9. Community And Individual Services Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Community And Individual Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Community And Individual Services Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Community And Individual Services Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Community And Individual Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Community And Individual Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Community And Individual Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services

Individual And Family Services

11.2. Global Community And Individual Services Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

11.3. Global Community And Individual Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Food Stamp Program

Disaster Relief Services

Adoption Services

Self-help

12. Community And Individual Services Market Segments

12.1. Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Community Food Services; Community Housing Services; Temporary Shelters; Other Community Housing Services; Emergency And Other Relief Services; Vocational Rehabilitation Services

12.2. Global Individual And Family Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) - Child And Youth Services; Services For the Elderly And Persons with Disabilities; Other Individual And Family Services



13. Community And Individual Services Market Metrics

13.1. Community And Individual Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Community And Individual Services Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/natvhw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets