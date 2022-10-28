Global Companies Earn Prestigious Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for 2022 from Frost and Sullivan Institute
Oct 28, 2022, 08:16 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute's Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors Companies that represent the top 1% of all global companies owing to their commitment to growth and sustainability. The Institute bestows this prestigious recognition on companies that are inspiring change throughout their value chains and within their key stakeholders.
"The companies we have identified have demonstrated commitment to sustainability by leveraging technology and innovation-driven solutions to make strides in innovating some of the major global challenges we face, to zero. The recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition have demonstrated success in merging business acumen with a moral imperative," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.
Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8-step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies are improving the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.
Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. The Institute will host its annual Virtual Awards Event in November this year which will be an opportunity to hear inspiring stories from some of the most committed leadership teams across the globe.
Recipients:
PGNiG SA
QIAGEN N.V.
Quest Holdings S.A.
Ramsay Générale de Santé
Renew Holdings plc
Reply S.p.A.
Rio Tinto
RWE AG
Kontron
Sacyr
Sartorius
Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
SBM Offshore
Serco
Serneke Group AB
Sesa Group
Sika
Sinch AB
Softcat
SOL S.p.A.
Spotify Technology S.A.
Stellantis N.V.
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Straumann Group
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi)
Synthomer PLC
Tecan Group AG
Teleperformance
Terveystalo
Tietoevry Corporation
Tronox Holdings plc
Ubisoft Entertainment
Umicore
Unimot SA
Uniper SE
Uniphar
VERBUND AG
Vestas Wind Systems A/S
VIOHALCO SA
Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V.
Antofagasta plc
CM Hospitalar S.A.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris)
Diagnosticos da America SA (DASA)
Enel Américas
Equatorial Energia S.A.
Globant
Grupo Mexico, S.A.B de C.V.
MINSUR S.A.
MOLYMET
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V.
Randon S.A. – Implementos e Participações
Southern Copper Corporation
WEG S.A.
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
