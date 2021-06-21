Global Companies, Small Business Owners Join Together to Support a National Paid Leave Policy

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week during Businesses for Paid Leave Week of Action businesses from around the country will join together to show support for a federal paid family and medical leave policy. Over the course of the week, businesses will participate in meetings with key members of Congress, engage in social media activations, and be available for select media opportunities.

Supporting businesses and executives include Rent the Runway, Levi Strauss & Co., Eventbrite, Diageo, ThirdLove, Patagonia, Stitch Fix, Paypal, Danone North America, and small businesses from across the country.

In recent months there has been a groundswell of momentum and growing support for a broad investment in care infrastructure including a federal paid leave policy, including:

The supporting businesses recognize the strong business case for providing paid family and medical leave, in addition to a moral and societal case. Companies with a paid leave policy have found increased productivity and improved employee morale and retention. Moreover, a nationwide paid family and medical leave program would allow smaller businesses to compete with larger businesses, which is why the majority of small businesses support the policy.

The support of businesses for paid leave is matched by support of communities across the country. While only 21% of working people in the U.S . have access to paid family leave through their employers, the policy is supported by 83% of the American public. Evidence from states and districts with paid leave policies demonstrate that when accessible and equitable paid leave policies are in place they can support working families, public health and businesses alike.

Businesses for Paid Leave Week of Action is being organized in partnership with PL+US (Paid Leave for the U.S.), the National Partnership for Women & Families, Times Up, Main Street Alliance, and Paid Leave for All.

PL+US (Paid Leave for the United States) is the national campaign to win paid family and medical leave for every working person in the US. PL+US has helped win paid family leave for nearly 8 million people through our transformative workplace campaigns at companies like Walmart, Starbucks, CVS and more in partnership with employees, employers, consumers, and investors. Learn more at: http://paidleave.us/

