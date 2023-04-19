Global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Forecast to 2027: Growing Awareness About Physical Rehabilitation Therapies as a Drug-free and Non-invasive Treatment Drives Growth

Apr 19, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services market was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2021 which expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 13.23 % from 2022-2027.
Company Profiles
- Back on Track Veterinary Rehabilitation Center LLC
- Animal Acupuncture and Rehabilitation Center
- BARC
- Treasure Coast Animal Rehab & Fitness
- Animal Rehab Center of Michigan
- Blue Springs Animal Rehabilitation Center
- Essex Animal Hospital
- Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital
- Butterwick animal rehab clinic Ltd
- Animal Rehab and Conditioning Center
Companion Animal Health (a part of LiteCure, LLC and DJO Global) is an animal health firm dedicated to enhancing animals' quality of life through innovative health care solutions that are designed to give superior outcomes at every stage of care.
Market Drivers
Growing awareness among veterinarians and pet parents about physical rehabilitation therapies as a drug-free and non-invasive treatment for companion animals, improving trends in pet humanization, and an increase in the incidence of orthopedics and musculoskeletal problems, along with associated surgery rates, are some of the key factors driving the market.
Market Opportunities
Increased training programmes for pet rehabilitation, as well as its widespread acceptance among veterinary practitioners and therapists, are opening up new market opportunities. The American Society of Rehabilitation Veterinarians, for example, claims that physical rehabilitation is a fast growing profession in the veterinary industry with expanding educational possibilities. It increases the number of trained, certified, and licenced personnel who are involved in rehabilitation practices.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant detrimental influence on the market, particularly in the year 2020. The proclamation of a nationwide and statewide lockdown resulted in movement restrictions and the closure of vet rehabilitation institutions. Due to the forced termination of rehab programmes, it created barriers for veterinarians, rehabilitators, and pet parents in receiving physical therapy for their pet animals.
Market Segmentation
The Global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market is segmented into Animal, Therapy Type Indication, and End-use. Based on the Indication, the market is segmented into Post-surgery, Traumatic Injuries, Acute & Chronic Diseases, Developmental Abnormality, and Other Indications.
Further, market is segmented into The End-use, the market is segmented into near Veterinary Rehab Centers & Hospitals, Rescue & Shelter Homes, Others. By Therapy Type, the market is segmented into Therapeutic Exercises, Manual Therapy, Hydrotherapy, Hot & Cold Therapies, Electro Therapies, Acupuncture, Shockwave Therapy, and Other Therapies.
Regional Analysis
Global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America led the market, accounting for the largest share of revenue.
The region's significant proportion is due to the region's huge presence of pet rehabilitation centres, rising pet ownership and pet service expenditure, increased knowledge of physical rehab therapies among veterinarians and pet owners, and improved veterinary rehab infrastructure with modern equipment. Another element driving market growth is the expanding number of veterinary facilities with registered and accredited veterinarians who also offer rehabilitation therapy.
Market Taxonomy
By Animal
- Dogs
- Cats
- Others
By Therapy Type
- Therapeutic Exercises
- Manual Therapy
- Hydrotherapy
- Hot & Cold Therapies
- Electro Therapies
- Acupuncture
- Shockwave Therapy
- Other Therapies
By Indication
- Post-surgery
- Traumatic Injuries
- Acute & Chronic Diseases
- Developmental Abnormality
- Other Indications
By End-use
- Veterinary Rehab Centers & Hospitals
- Rescue & Shelter Homes
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utmfbu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article