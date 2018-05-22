Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering Agreements 2010-2018

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the companion diagnostics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Companion Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Companion Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Companion Diagnostics partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Companion Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Companion Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Companion Diagnostics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Companion Diagnostics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers
2.4. Companion Diagnostics partnering by deal type
2.5. Companion Diagnostics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Companion Diagnostics partnering
2.6.1 Companion Diagnostics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Companion Diagnostics deal upfront payments7
2.6.3 Companion Diagnostics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Companion Diagnostics royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Companion Diagnostics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Companion Diagnostics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers
4.3. Most active Companion Diagnostics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Companion Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Companion Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Companion Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Companion Diagnostics deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Companion Diagnostics deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Companion Diagnostics deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Assignment
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Cross-licensing
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Litigation
Manufacturing
Marketing
Material transfer
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Warranty
Appendix 4 - Companion Diagnostics deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
