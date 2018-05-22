Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering Agreements 2010-2018

The Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering 2010-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the companion diagnostics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Companion Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Companion Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Companion Diagnostics partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Companion Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Companion Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Companion Diagnostics dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Companion Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Companion Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Companion Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Companion Diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Companion Diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Companion Diagnostics deal upfront payments7

2.6.3 Companion Diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Companion Diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Companion Diagnostics deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Companion Diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Companion Diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Companion Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Companion Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Companion Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Companion Diagnostics deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Companion Diagnostics deals by stage of development



Appendix 4 - Companion Diagnostics deals by therapy area



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jn8bfg/global_companion?w=5





