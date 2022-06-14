Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering Deals Report 2022: Access to over 500 Deals Signed Since 2010

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 500 Companion Diagnostics deals.

Trends in companion diagnostics partnering deals

Companion diagnostics partnering agreement structure

Companion diagnostics partnering contract documents

Top companion diagnostics deals by value

Most active companion diagnostics dealmakers

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Companion Diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest Companion Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Companion Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Companion Diagnostics partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Companion Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Companion Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Companion Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 500 online deal records of actual Companion Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Companion Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2010.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Companion Diagnostics technologies and products.

Key benefits

Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 report provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Companion Diagnostics deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Companion Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010

Insight into terms included in a Companion Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

.Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Companion Diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Companion Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Companion Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Companion Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Companion Diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Companion Diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Companion Diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Companion Diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Companion Diagnostics royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Companion Diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Companion Diagnostics deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Companion Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Companion Diagnostics partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Companion Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Companion Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Companion Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Companion Diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Companion Diagnostics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Companion Diagnostics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Companion Diagnostics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking

Companies Mentioned

Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology

Nicholas Conor Institute for Pediatric Cancer Research

Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma US

Translational Drug Development

IncellDx

Seattle Genetics

The Fleury Group

Singulex

WAVE Life Sciences

RedHill Biopharma

Cornell University

HistologiX

Cephalon

Q2 Solutions

Inform Genomics

Inserm Transfert

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

USBiomarkers

CombiMatrix

Epizyme

Genzyme

Exosome Diagnostics

OrigiMed

Q BioMed

Informed Data Systems

NeuroMetrix

Pure MHC

Epitomics

IMIDomics

Astrimmune

Multimmune

Biogen

Qiagen

QIAGEN (Suzhou) Translational Medicine Center

Fusion Antibodies

Aushon BioSystems

Shuwen Biotech

German Cancer Research Center

Becton Dickinson

German Federal Ministry of Education and Research

London Genetics

Golden Helix

Gibson Oncology

Dalton Pharma Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ubxmh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets