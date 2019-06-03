Global Company Car Leasing Market Outlook Report 2019: 2019 is Going to be the Year of Enhancements in Company Car Leasing Solutions

DUBLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Company Car Leasing Market Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study is focused on the outlook of the global fleet leasing industry in 2019. It starts with detailing the existing market scenario, followed by trends that are shaping the leasing industry in 2019.

It details market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments. The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on actual development and growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase.

The analysis takes into account historic data and current market conditions and insight and opinion from market participants to deliver a five-year outlook on growth opportunities (2018-2022). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing providers worldwide.



The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation. Special sections covering transformational trends such as EV leasing, private vehicle leasing, used car leasing, car subscription mobility model, etc., are analyzed. Other trends such as SME leasing, fleet connectivity, digitization (blockchain in leasing industry) are also studied.



The study covers these trends that are expected to shape the market in 2019. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, their interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to look at and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success. Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space (region-specific), and it offers details on key trends, market overview, and outlook.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Transformations Shaping the Leasing Industry

Key Findings - Highlights of 2018

Key Findings - Predictions for 2019

Company Car Funding Analysis

Market Competition Analysis

Acquisitions and Partnerships

Company Car New Registration - Powertrain Segmentation

Company Car Leasing - ICE Trend

Company Car Leasing - xEV Trend

Company Car New Registration - Brand Class

Company Car Leasing - Brand Class Trend

Company Car Leasing - Sales Channel

Company Car Leasing - Sales Channel Trend

Car Sharing by Funding Model

Car Sharing Parc - Trend

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Project and Research Scope

Market Structure

Product Segmentation - Electric Propulsion Technology

Sector Definitions

3. Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Metrics

Market Metrics - Vehicles in Operation, Global

Market Metrics - Vehicles in Operation, Europe

Market Metrics - New Registrations

Market Metrics - Market Evolution

Market Metrics - Company Car New Registrations, Regional

Market Metrics - Car Sharing by Type

Market Metrics - Key Participants

4. Key Market Trends - Private Leasing

Private Leasing - Global Overview

Private Leasing - Skewness

Private Operational Leasing - Regional Opportunity Analysis

Private Leasing - Service Providers

Growth Opportunity - Private Leasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Key Market Trends - xEV Leasing

xEV Leasing - Global Overview

xEV Leasing - Business Segment Analysis

xEV Leasing - Regional Opportunity Analysis

xEV Leasing Market Ecosystem Analysis

xEV Leasing Providers

Growth Opportunity - Electric Vehicle Leasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Key Market Trends - Used Car Leasing

Used Car Leasing - Product Overview

Used Car Leasing - Market Potential

Used Car Leasing - Regional Opportunity Analysis

Used Car Leasing - Service Providers

Growth Opportunity - Used Car Leasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Key Market Trends - SME Leasing

SME Leasing - Customer Segmentation

SME Leasing Providers

Growth Opportunity - SME Leasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Key Market Trends - Vehicle Subscription

Vehicle Retailing Formats - Introduction

Vehicle Subscription - Regional Opportunity Analysis

Vehicle Subscription - Focus Areas for Leasing Companies

Vehicle Subscription - Case Study

Growth Opportunity - Vehicle Subscription

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Key Market Trends - Fleet Telematics

Fleet Telematics - Key Features

Installed Base of Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot

Role of Fleet Leasing Companies in Telematics - A Snapshot

Growth Opportunity - Technology and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Key Market Trends - Digitization in Leasing Industry

Digitization in Leasing Industry

Digitization - Providers

11. Geographical Outlook

Opportunity Outlook - North America

Opportunity Outlook - BRICS

Opportunity Outlook - Europe

Opportunity Outlook - APAC

12. Conclusions and 2019 Outlook

Leasing Companies to Look Out For

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Table of Acronyms Used

Fleet & Leasing Market Database Platform

Fleet & Leasing Geographical Scope

Research Studies/Reports

Fleet & Leasing Research Titles Upcoming 2019 Research Titles

Global Fleet & Leasing Program - Country Reports 2019

Global Fleet & Leasing Program - 2017-2018 Published Topics

Global Fleet & Leasing Program - 2013-2016 Published Topics

List of Exhibits

