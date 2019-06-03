Global Company Car Leasing Market Outlook Report 2019: 2019 is Going to be the Year of Enhancements in Company Car Leasing Solutions
Jun 03, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Company Car Leasing Market Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study is focused on the outlook of the global fleet leasing industry in 2019. It starts with detailing the existing market scenario, followed by trends that are shaping the leasing industry in 2019.
It details market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments. The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on actual development and growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase.
The analysis takes into account historic data and current market conditions and insight and opinion from market participants to deliver a five-year outlook on growth opportunities (2018-2022). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing providers worldwide.
The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation. Special sections covering transformational trends such as EV leasing, private vehicle leasing, used car leasing, car subscription mobility model, etc., are analyzed. Other trends such as SME leasing, fleet connectivity, digitization (blockchain in leasing industry) are also studied.
The study covers these trends that are expected to shape the market in 2019. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, their interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to look at and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success. Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space (region-specific), and it offers details on key trends, market overview, and outlook.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Transformations Shaping the Leasing Industry
- Key Findings - Highlights of 2018
- Key Findings - Predictions for 2019
- Company Car Funding Analysis
- Market Competition Analysis
- Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Company Car New Registration - Powertrain Segmentation
- Company Car Leasing - ICE Trend
- Company Car Leasing - xEV Trend
- Company Car New Registration - Brand Class
- Company Car Leasing - Brand Class Trend
- Company Car Leasing - Sales Channel
- Company Car Leasing - Sales Channel Trend
- Car Sharing by Funding Model
- Car Sharing Parc - Trend
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Project and Research Scope
- Market Structure
- Product Segmentation - Electric Propulsion Technology
- Sector Definitions
3. Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Metrics
- Market Metrics - Vehicles in Operation, Global
- Market Metrics - Vehicles in Operation, Europe
- Market Metrics - New Registrations
- Market Metrics - Market Evolution
- Market Metrics - Company Car New Registrations, Regional
- Market Metrics - Car Sharing by Type
- Market Metrics - Key Participants
4. Key Market Trends - Private Leasing
- Private Leasing - Global Overview
- Private Leasing - Skewness
- Private Operational Leasing - Regional Opportunity Analysis
- Private Leasing - Service Providers
- Growth Opportunity - Private Leasing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
5. Key Market Trends - xEV Leasing
- xEV Leasing - Global Overview
- xEV Leasing - Business Segment Analysis
- xEV Leasing - Regional Opportunity Analysis
- xEV Leasing Market Ecosystem Analysis
- xEV Leasing Providers
- Growth Opportunity - Electric Vehicle Leasing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. Key Market Trends - Used Car Leasing
- Used Car Leasing - Product Overview
- Used Car Leasing - Market Potential
- Used Car Leasing - Regional Opportunity Analysis
- Used Car Leasing - Service Providers
- Growth Opportunity - Used Car Leasing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Key Market Trends - SME Leasing
- SME Leasing - Customer Segmentation
- SME Leasing Providers
- Growth Opportunity - SME Leasing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Key Market Trends - Vehicle Subscription
- Vehicle Retailing Formats - Introduction
- Vehicle Subscription - Regional Opportunity Analysis
- Vehicle Subscription - Focus Areas for Leasing Companies
- Vehicle Subscription - Case Study
- Growth Opportunity - Vehicle Subscription
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Key Market Trends - Fleet Telematics
- Fleet Telematics - Key Features
- Installed Base of Fleet Telematics - A Snapshot
- Role of Fleet Leasing Companies in Telematics - A Snapshot
- Growth Opportunity - Technology and Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Key Market Trends - Digitization in Leasing Industry
- Digitization in Leasing Industry
- Digitization - Providers
11. Geographical Outlook
- Opportunity Outlook - North America
- Opportunity Outlook - BRICS
- Opportunity Outlook - Europe
- Opportunity Outlook - APAC
12. Conclusions and 2019 Outlook
- Leasing Companies to Look Out For
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Table of Acronyms Used
- Fleet & Leasing Market Database Platform
- Fleet & Leasing Geographical Scope
- Research Studies/Reports
- Fleet & Leasing Research Titles Upcoming 2019 Research Titles
- Global Fleet & Leasing Program - Country Reports 2019
- Global Fleet & Leasing Program - 2017-2018 Published Topics
- Global Fleet & Leasing Program - 2013-2016 Published Topics
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdmyxz
