Global Composable Infrastructure Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Composable Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Hardware), by Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global composable infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 25.47 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing investments in digital transformation (from traditional infrastructure to new infrastructure) by enterprises, reduced CAPEX and OPEX due to the adoption of composable infrastructure, and high adoption of virtualization are the major factors driving the overall market growth.



The reducing prices of solid-state drives (SSD) and the introduction of new technologies such as 5D memory crystals are driving investments in storage resources by organizations. Massive data is daily over different networks in different industry verticals. The deployment and spread of 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices have driven the adoption of composable infrastructures in industries such as manufacturing and IT and telecom.



Currently, many organizations are shifting from private data centers and on-premises solutions to composable infrastructure for enterprise data management. However, they strive to find skilled IT professionals and other IT solutions that provide similar control and visibility as their on-premises solutions. These factors are hindering the overall market growth. However, the emergence of the hybrid cloud and the increasing investments in data center technologies are providing an opportunity for overall market growth.



Composable Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

The market was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 26% from 2021 to 2028

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 26% from 2021 to 2028 BFSI emerged as the fastest-growing segment and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 2.68 billion by 2028

by 2028 The North America region accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The increasing need for data storage infrastructure and growing startups in the region are contributing to the regional market growth

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Composable Infrastructure Market: PEST analysis

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Composable Infrastructure Key Company Analysis, 2020

3.7 Impact of COVID - 19 on Composable Infrastructure Market



Chapter 4 Composable Infrastructure Market: By Component

4.1 Component Segment Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Software Segment Trends, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3 Hardware

4.3.1 Hardware Segment Trends, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Composable Infrastructure Market: By Industry Vertical

5.1 Industry Vertical Segment Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2 IT & Telecom

5.2.1 IT & Telecom Segment Trends, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3 BFSI

5.3.1 BFSI Segment Trends, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4 Retail & Consumer Goods

5.4.1 Retail & Consumer Goods Segment Trends, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5 Healthcare

5.5.1 Healthcare Segment Trends, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6 Manufacturing

5.6.1 Manufacturing Segment Trends, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Others Segment Trends, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Composable Infrastructure Market: By Region

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dell

7.1.1 Company overview

7.1.2 Financial performance

7.1.3 Product benchmarking

7.1.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2 DriveScale, Inc.

7.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2 Financial performance

7.2.3 Product benchmarking

7.2.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3 HGST Inc.

7.3.1 Company overview

7.3.2 Financial performance

7.3.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.4 Strategic initiatives

7.4 Juniper Networks Inc.

7.4.1 Company overview

7.4.2 Financial performance

7.4.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.4 Strategic initiatives

7.5 Liqid

7.51 Company overview

7.5.2 Financial performance

7.5.3 Product benchmarking

7.5.4 Strategic initiatives

7.6 NetApp

7.6.1 Company overview

7.6.2 Financial performance

7.6.3 Product benchmarking

7.6.4 Strategic initiatives

7.7 Nutanix

7.7.1 Company overview

7.7.2 Financial performance

7.7.3 Product benchmarking

7.7.4 Strategic initiatives

7.8 QCT

7.8.1 Company overview

7.8.2 Financial performance

7.8.3 Product benchmarking

7.8.4 Strategic initiatives

7.9 TidalScale, Inc.

7.9.1 Company overview

7.9.2 Financial performance

7.9.3 Product benchmarking

7.9.4 Strategic initiatives

7.10 Western Digital

7.10.1 Company overview

7.10.2 Financial performance

7.10.3 Product benchmarking

7.10.4 Strategic initiatives



