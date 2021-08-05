FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: July 2021 Executive Pool: 371 Companies: 56 - Players covered include Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.; Axion Structural Innovations Llc; DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems; Fiberon; Green Bay Decking LLC; TAMKO Building Products, Inc.; TimberTech; Trex Co., Inc.; Universal Forest Products, Inc.; Upm Biocomposites and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Capped Composites, Uncapped Composites); Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Other Resins); Application (Residential, Non-Residential) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Composite Decking and Railing Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026

Composite decking represents a man-made building product made of equivalent amounts of recycled plastic and recycled wood fibers. Building products of composite decking are rendered with exceptional resistance and durability features and they can last much longer than wood decks. There are scores of advantages with composite decking products. They are resistant to molds, stains and insects, have very high color retention and demand a very low maintenance. Cleaning the products is easier. Plastic elements for making composite decking are derived from soda bottles, milk jugs and such other materials. The plastic gives composite decking the durability characteristic. Materials go through the processes of heating, shaping and cooling for creating boards which appear more like wood. Even though when compared to conventional wood decking composite decking products are expensive, the durability and minimal maintenance features make them the better choice for homeowners in the long run. Composite deck can last for more than 30 years. They can be easily cleaned with just some warm soap water. They do not necessitate sanding, scraping, refinishing or staining unlike wood.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Composite Decking and Railing estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Capped Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Uncapped Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.5% share of the global Composite Decking and Railing market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The Composite Decking and Railing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.0 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 13.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Major growth drivers for the market include recovery in construction industry worldwide and technological advancements. Homeowners are increasingly choosing composite decking and railing systems over systems made of natural wood because of the many beneficial features of the former including lower thermal expansion and color fading and higher resistance to slip among others. Composite decking is enjoying increasing popularity over wood owing to its appealing benefits, primarily lower maintenance and enhanced aesthetic appeal. Composite decking and railing systems combine the benefits of plastic, including easy care and low maintenance, with the aesthetics of wood. They are a blend of PV and recycled wood offering an elegant structure with durability and strength. While these products use different materials and fabrication methods, they score high in terms of value addition and visual appeal. Moreover, various manufacturers are introducing new product lines at affordable price points to further extend their gains over traditional wood options. The influx of new and economical composite decking is narrowing down the price premium in comparison to wood, which is likely to bolster the market growth over the coming years. The market is poised to gain from access to diverse finish and color options, along with increasing homeowner investment in remodeling or renovation projects. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

