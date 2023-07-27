Global Composite Packaging Market Report 2023: A $13.93 Billion Market by 2032 - Utilizing Hybrid Solutions for Increased Demand from the e-Commerce Sector

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composite Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By End-Use , By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the global composite packaging market projected to reach USD 13.93 billion by 2032, this report delves into the comprehensive landscape of this industry.

Composite packaging materials, known for their hybrid nature and diverse properties, have become increasingly vital in meeting the packaging needs of various goods, especially in the expanding retail and e-commerce sectors.

This study provides a detailed insight into the current market dynamics and offers analysis on the future growth prospects of composite packaging, considering the growing demand for packaging solutions that ensure security, strength, ease of handling, longevity, and reliable transit for a wide range of products.

The change in lifestyle and the expanding e-commerce industry globally are two important factors anticipated to expand the development of the composite packaging market in the forecast period. The choice of consumers for online purchasing, which necessitates greater product protection due to bulk shipment, and the rise in packaged food and beverage demand are additional factors expected to fuel the market growth.

The market for composite packing is growing due to the worldwide expansion of e-commerce. Additionally, its demand is increasing due to people's increased reliance on online shopping, where products must be properly packaged. The government and the World Health Organization have made an effort to make much more advanced medications. The need for composite packing has increased due to the demand for appropriate packaging for these medications.

Composite Packaging Market Report Highlights

  • Plastic segment accounted for the highest share in 2022 due to plastic providing a range of benefits to composite packaging, including durability, flexibility, and lightweight, and also increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.
  • Food and beverages industry segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2022, which is mainly driven by composite packaging is widely used in the packaging of various food and beverage products such as snacks, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, beverages, and also protects the products from damage, contamination, and spoilage during transportation and storage.
  • North America dominated the global market in 2022 and will maintain its dominance over the forecast period, due to the growth of e-commerce, and the rise in demand for packaged food and beverages. Additionally, the use of composite packaging in the healthcare sector for the safe transportation and storage of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other healthcare products is expected to drive market growth.

Composite Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Rising demand from food and beverage and healthcare industry
  • Increase in transportation and logistics business

Restraints and Challenges

  • Fluctuation in the cost of raw materials

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Composite Packaging Industry trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Amcor
  • DS Smith
  • Mondi
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • Sonoco
  • Mondi Plc.
  • Crown Holdings S.A.
  • Air Corporation Universal Packaging Ltd
  • Najmi Industries
  • Sota Packaging Pty Ltd.

Scope of the Report

Composite Packaging, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Plastic
  • Paper
  • Cardboard
  • Others

Composite Packaging, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Food and Beverage
  • Industrial goods
  • Healthcare
  • Consumer goods
  • Others

Composite Packaging, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

