Global Composite Tooling Industry
Feb 18, 2020, 11:15 ET
Composite Tooling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$265.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7%. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$227.8 Million by the year 2025, Epoxy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Epoxy will reach a market size of US$9.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$73.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airtech International Inc; Ascent Aerospace; Formaplex; Gurit Holding AG; Hexcel Corporation; Hydrojet, Inc.; Janicki Industries, Inc.; Machinists, Inc.; Royal Ten Cate NV; Solvay S.A
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Composite Tooling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Composite Tooling Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Composite Tooling Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Composite Tooling Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Epoxy (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Epoxy (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Epoxy (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: BMI (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: BMI (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: BMI (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Wind (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Wind (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Wind (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Automotive (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Automotive (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Automotive (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Composite Tooling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Composite Tooling Market in the United States by
Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Composite Tooling Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Composite Tooling Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Composite Tooling Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Composite Tooling Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 33: Composite Tooling Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Composite Tooling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Composite Tooling Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Composite Tooling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Composite Tooling Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Composite
Tooling in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Composite Tooling Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Composite Tooling Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Composite Tooling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Composite Tooling Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Composite Tooling in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Composite Tooling Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Composite Tooling Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Composite Tooling Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Composite Tooling Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Composite Tooling Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Composite Tooling Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Composite Tooling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Composite Tooling Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Composite Tooling Market in France by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Composite Tooling Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Composite Tooling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Composite Tooling Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Composite Tooling Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Composite Tooling Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Composite Tooling Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Composite Tooling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Composite Tooling Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Composite Tooling in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Composite Tooling Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Composite Tooling: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Composite Tooling Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Composite Tooling Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Composite Tooling in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Composite Tooling Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Composite Tooling Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Composite Tooling Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 84: Composite Tooling Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Composite Tooling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Composite Tooling Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Composite Tooling Market in Russia by Resin Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Composite Tooling Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Composite Tooling Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Composite Tooling Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Composite Tooling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Composite Tooling Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Composite Tooling Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Composite Tooling Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Composite Tooling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Composite Tooling Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Composite Tooling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Composite Tooling Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Composite Tooling Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Composite Tooling Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Composite Tooling Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Composite Tooling Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Composite Tooling Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Composite Tooling Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Composite Tooling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Composite Tooling Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Composite Tooling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Composite Tooling:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Composite Tooling in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Composite Tooling Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Composite Tooling Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Composite Tooling Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 134: Composite Tooling Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Composite Tooling Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Composite Tooling Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Composite Tooling Market by Resin
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Composite Tooling in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Composite Tooling Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Composite Tooling Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Composite Tooling Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Composite Tooling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Composite Tooling Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Composite Tooling Market in Brazil by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Composite Tooling Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Composite Tooling Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Composite Tooling Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Composite Tooling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Composite Tooling Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Composite Tooling Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Composite Tooling Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 161: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Latin America by
Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Composite Tooling Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Composite Tooling Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Composite Tooling Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 165: Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Composite Tooling Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Composite Tooling Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Composite Tooling Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Composite Tooling Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Composite Tooling Historic Market
by Resin Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: Composite Tooling Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Composite Tooling Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 173: Composite Tooling Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Composite Tooling Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Composite Tooling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Composite Tooling Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Composite
Tooling in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Composite Tooling Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Composite Tooling Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Composite Tooling Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Composite Tooling Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Composite Tooling Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Composite Tooling Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Composite Tooling Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Resin Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: Composite Tooling Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Composite Tooling Market by Resin
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Composite Tooling in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Composite Tooling Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Composite Tooling Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Composite Tooling Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Composite Tooling Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Composite Tooling Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Composite Tooling Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Composite Tooling Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Composite Tooling Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Composite Tooling Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Composite Tooling Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Composite Tooling Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Composite Tooling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Resin Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Composite Tooling Market in Africa by Resin Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Composite Tooling Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Composite Tooling Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 210: Composite Tooling Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIRTECH INTERNATIONAL
ASCENT AEROSPACE
FORMAPLEX
GURIT HOLDING AG
HEXCEL CORPORATION
HYDROJET
JANICKI INDUSTRIES
MACHINISTS
ROYAL TEN CATE NV
SOLVAY SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
